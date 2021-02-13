Global Natural Deodorants and Perfumes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Natural Deodorants and Perfumes Market size is projected to be valued at USD 19.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025. The demand for natural deodorants and perfumes is increasing with raising awareness of the advantages of chemical-free products. The natural beauty care market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years and the same trend is expected for the natural personal care products market. The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships.

For instance, in 2017, major consumer goods companies made forays into the natural deodorants and perfumes market; Unilever PLC and The Procter & Gamble Company acquired natural deodorant manufacturers Schmidt’s Naturals and Native Natural, respectively. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on innovative product launches such as probiotic deodorants and CBD-infused perfumes. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the natural deodorants and perfumes market size during the forecast period.

Market USP

Rising awareness of the harmful ingredients in synthetic deodorants and perfumes

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Preference for Deodorant and Perfume Sprays : The sprays segment dominated the global natural deodorants and perfumes market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. Multiple people can use spray deodorants and perfumes without it affecting the hygiene factor, due to which this segment is growing in most regions. Moreover, sprays are applicable all over the body.

The women segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The growing working women population and their increasing per capita disposable income are fueling the growth of the global personal care market. The global percentage of the female workforce in the total labor force increased from 97% in 2015 to 39.09% in 2017. Growing awareness of natural personal care products through various social media platforms is driving the natural deodorants and perfumes market trend, especially among women. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the women's end-user segment in the coming years.

Non-Store-Based Distribution Channels Gaining Popularity Across the Globe : The non-store-based segment is projected to register the higher growth rate during the forecast period. Manufacturers of natural deodorants and perfumes are inclined toward non-store-based distribution channels for the sales of their products. Companies are opting for online distribution platforms as they extend their consumer reach.

Key Players

The Procter & Gamble Company (US)

Unilever plc (UK)

Kopari Beauty (US)

Soapwalla (US)

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Ursa Major (US)

Vapour Beauty, LLC (Mexico)

A La Maison de Provence (US)

The Crystal (US)

CORPUS (US)

Skylar Body, Inc. (US)

Phlur, Inc. (US)

IME Natural Perfumes (Australia)

ONE SEED (Australia)

LURK, LLC (US)

