Disposable Blood Bags United States Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Blood bag systems are disposable bio-medical products designed for collection, storage, transportation, and transfusion of human blood and blood-derived products. Disposable plastic blood bags are utilized in hospitals, blood banks, government programs, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for collecting, storing, processing, and transporting blood collected during blood donation programs. The United States disposable plastic blood bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and end user.

Increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders and rising demand for blood collection and transfer bags are expected to drive growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market during the forecast period (2016“2024). Additionally, increasing demand for blood-derived products and surge in transfusion procedures are expected to fuel demand for disposable plastic blood bags during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries and tender-based purchases by governments of developing countries coupled with customized blood bags with tracking systems offered by blood bags manufacturers and easy availability of value-added products for blood collection are expected to boost growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure facilities for blood collection & storage and low awareness about voluntary blood donation initiatives are expected to hamper growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: United States Disposable Blood Bags Market

This report focuses on United States Disposable Blood Bags market.

The United States Disposable Blood Bags market size is projected to reach US$ 372.8 million by 2026, from US$ 250.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

United States Disposable Blood Bags Scope and Market Size

Disposable Blood Bags market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disposable Blood Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Disposable Blood Bags market is segmented into

Collection Bags

Transfer Bags

Segment by Application, the Disposable Blood Bags market is segmented into

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Disposable Blood Bags market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the Disposable Blood Bags market are New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Disposable Blood Bags Market Share Analysis

Disposable Blood Bags market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Disposable Blood Bags business, the date to enter into the Disposable Blood Bags market, Disposable Blood Bags product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Poly Medicure

Grifols

Macopharma Bharat Transfusion Solution

Fresenius Kabi

TERUMO PENPOL

HLL Lifecare

Span Healthcare

