D-limonene China Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

D-limonene is a chief constituent in numerous citrus oils such as grapefruit, mandarin, orange, and lemon. It is a pleasant lemon like aroma commonly used as terpene. It is an isomer of limonene used as a chemical. D-limonene has a wide application in air care and furnishing products, cleaning products for electric and electronic items, personal care products, etc. due to its pleasant aroma. It is also used as a food additive as a flavouring agent. Therefore the compound is experiencing wide demand in the food and beverages segment across the globe. The demand for D-limonene is growing at a rapid rate over the forecast period attributed to relatively high demand for the compound in products used on a daily basis such as creams, lotions, perfumes, soaps, etc. The China D-limonene market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to increasing application of the compound in food and personal care industry. The market in North America is expected to register a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific.

The major factors driving the growth of the global D-limonene market include growing industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, electronics and electrical, etc. Other applications such as furnishing products, air care products, and cleaning products are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global d-limonene market. High use of D-limonene for reducing the risk of potential pollutants as an alternative to chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and ozone-depleting chemicals is also an important factor fuelling the growth of the compound across the globe. Companies manufacturing D-limonene products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for personal care and food products, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: China D-limonene Market

This report focuses on China D-limonene market.

The China D-limonene market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

China D-limonene Scope and Market Size

D-limonene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global D-limonene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the D-limonene market is segmented into

Orange

Lemon

Grapefruit

Mandarin

Segment by Application, the D-limonene market is segmented into

Personal Care Products

Food Products

Furnishing Care Products

Electrical And Electronic Devices Cleaning Products

Air Care Products

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The D-limonene market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the 3D D-limonene market report are East: (Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang), North: (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei), South: Greater Bay Area, West: (Chengdu-Chongqing). It can be customized to cover Special Administrative Regions (Hong Kong, Macao).

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and D-limonene Market Share Analysis

D-limonene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in D-limonene business, the date to enter into the D-limonene market, D-limonene product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Florida Chemical

Bramha Scientific

Aredale Chemical

Norkem

Shamrock Chemicals

Aroma Aromatics & Flavours

Mentha & Allied Products

Banner Chemicals

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Seidler Chemical

Scandinavian Formulas

Univar

FBC Chemical

