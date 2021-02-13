Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Global Covid-19 Impact on Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market is the highest quality olive oil, consumed by most health-conscious people, as the extra virgin olive oil is less than 1% acidic, thus increasing its demand worldwide. It is the main source of dietary fat in the Mediterranean diet which is helping to increase the growth of the extra

virgin olive oil market. Olive oil is a liquid fat extracted from olives, a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is produced by squeezing whole olives. Extra virgin olive oil is made by crushing olives and extracting the juice. It is the only cooking oil that is made without the use of chemicals and industrial refining. It is the juice of fresh, healthy olives which contains, more than any other grade, the health-promoting nutrients that olive oil is famous for.

Due to the large number of health advantages associated to extra virgin olive oil consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace on the global stage. Increasing health awareness and rising demand for oils imparting healthy fats have prompted the high growth of extra virgin olive oil market. Extra virgin olive oil consumption is identified to reduce the risk of heart diseases. The oil contains healthy monounsaturated fatty acid content and polyphenols which act as antioxidants. The nutrient content of the oil is one of the major factors responsible for its high growth in the global market. Escalating in health consciousness and shift in consumers spending behaviour is giving a boost to the extra virgin olive oil market.

Major Key Players

With the entry of new industrial players in the extra virgin olive oil segment, established players are continuously involved in product improvisations and constantly keep adding new products to their offerings. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing in terms of quality and creating product differentiation to gain consumers attention. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvisations to enhance their product capacity and curing techniques.

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market are SALOV NORTH AMERICA CORP (U.S.), AGRO Sevilla Group (Spain), COBRAM Estate (Australia), Star Fine Foods – Borges USA (U.S.), Grupo Ybarra ALIMENTACIÓN (Spain), DEOLEO (Spain), SOVENA (Portugal) and CARAPELLI Firenze S.p.A (Italy)

Market Segment

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Industry has been divided into Application, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

Based on Packaging Material: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others

Based on Application: Culinary, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Based on Distribution Channel: Store Based, and Non-Store Based

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global dietary market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to high awareness and adoption of healthy lifestyle by the consumers. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in the region. The consumption extra virgin olive oil in developing countries is anticipated to grow at a high rate in the upcoming years.

