Trends Of PropTech Market Reviewed For 2020 With Industry Outlook To 2027- PropertyGuru, REA Group, RexLab, Spacewell,  ZWEISPAC, InspectRealEstate

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedent investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution. Whereas, according to a survey conducted by the market players showed the rising inclination by the end-users to invest significantly in the market during the year 2019 hence powering the growth of the market. Hence, the global proptech market is poised to provide several lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

What is the Dynamics of PropTech Market?

Factors such as rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry is gaining major traction and is expected to be the major market driving force during the coming years. Furthermore, the emergence of robust as well as efficient solution for property management and various other business operation among the asset and facility manager across residential and commercial buildings is also positively influencing the growth of the market. Additionally, the improved and efficient business operation through technologically enabled property management solution is projected to witness notable adoption among the end-user during the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of PropTech Market?

The “Global Proptech Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the proptech industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of proptech market with detailed market segmentation offering, component, building type and geography. The global proptech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading proptech market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global proptech market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, building type. Based on offering, the proptech market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, asset management, sales & advertisement, and others. Whereas, based on end-user industry the market is divided into residential and non-residential.

What is the Regional Framework of PropTech Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global proptech market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The proptech market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

