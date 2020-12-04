M-Commerce Market 2020 Insights, Future Scope, Growth Analysis By Industry Players – eBay, Google, IBM Corporation, Mastercard International Incorporated, Oxygen8

Increasing smartphone penetration and advancement in mobile technology has led to significant growth in the M-commerce market. Purchase and sale of goods via mobile platforms have increased the businesses across the globe, several businesses are trying to increase their customer base through brand loyalty by offering cashback/discount offers on credit/debit cards and mobile wallets that growing demand for the M-commerce market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, eBay Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Mastercard International Incorporated, Oxygen8 Communications Ltd, PayPal Holdings, Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Visa Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00027652

What is the Dynamics of M-Commerce Market?

Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the increasing trend of online shopping is anticipating the growth of the M-commerce market. Increasing the use of mobile for movie ticketing and travel booking, entertainment, and education purpose are also positively impacting the growth of the M-commerce market. Furthermore, the evolution of the mobile application infrastructure and the familiarity of people with mobile applications and services is expected to boom the growth of the M-commerce market in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of M-Commerce Market?

The “Global M-Commerce Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the M-Commerce industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview M-Commerce market with detailed market segmentation as transaction type, payment mode, user, and geography. The global M-Commerce market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading M-Commerce market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the M-Commerce market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global M-Commerce market is segmented on the basis transaction type, payment mode, user. On the basis of transaction type the market is segmented as M-Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, M-Billing, Others. On the basis of payment mode the market is segmented as near field communication (NFC), premium SMS, wireless application and protocol (WAP), direct carrier billing. On the basis of user the market is segmented as smart device users, feature phone users.

What is the Regional Framework of M-Commerce Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global M-Commerce market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The M-Commerce market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00027652

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. M-COMMERCE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. M-COMMERCE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. M-COMMERCE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. M-COMMERCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TRANSACTION TYPE

8. M-COMMERCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PAYMENT MODE

9. M-COMMERCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – USER

10. M-COMMERCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00027652

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune