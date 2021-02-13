Global Logistics Robots Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

COVID-19 has put significant impact on logistics industry. Despite the rising price and slowing down sales, global logistics robots market is expected to reach $23.88 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 28.47% which is upgraded from 25.5% as the pre-COVID-19 prediction. COVID-19 pandemic will continue to encourage the adoption of robotic solutions in logistics landscape over the coming years.

Highlighted with 78 tables and 101 figures, this 193-page COVID-19 updated report “Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global logistics robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

• Other Products

