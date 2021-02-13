Global VR in Education Sector Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

VR in Education Sector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VR in Education Sector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Oculus VR
Google
Alchemy VR
Discovery Communications
Cinoptics
EPSON
HTC
Sony
FOVE
LG Electronics
Zebronics
Homido
Mattel
Samsung Electronics
ZEISS
EON Reality
Immersive VR Education
Unimersiv
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
VR Gear
VR Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Higher Education
K-12
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
