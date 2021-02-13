Global Barium Fluoride Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Competitive Analysis

Some of the well-known players operating in the global barium fluoride market are Solvay (Belgium), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), International Crystal Laboratories (U.S.), All-Chemie, Ltd. (U.S.), Barium & Chemicals, Inc.(U.S.), Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp (U.S.), Alfa Chemical Corp (U.S.), Super Conductor Materials Inc.(U.S.), Jay Intermediates and Chemicals(India), and Triveni Interchem Private Limited (Group Of Triveni Chemicals) (India) among others.

Segmentation

The global Barium Fluoride Market Analysis is segmented into the application, and end-use.

On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into ammonium fluoride, hydrogen fluoride, calcium fluoride, sodium fluoride, and sulphur hexafluoride segments. The market by the end-use is bifurcated into aluminum metallurgy, optical material, oil refining, spectroscopic components, pharmaceuticals, food, and others.

Barium fluoride is used in a wide variety of applications, due to their capability of offering extended IR transmittance, low refractive index, low dispersion, radiation resistance to the final product. Thus, it is used in various applications such as aluminum metallurgy, optical material, oil refining, spectroscopic components, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. The global barium fluoride market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading, owing to the increasing consumption of an organic compound in ammonium fluoride, hydrogen fluoride, and calcium fluoride. It is estimated that the hydrogen fluoride segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to its growing consumption in pharmaceutical intermediates and fluoropolymers. Moreover, increasing demand for the product in aluminum metallurgy, optical material, and others are likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led China, India, and Japan to be the major players of this region.

The North American market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to extensive consumption of barium fluoride in aluminum metallurgy, optical material, oil refining, and others. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have achieved a significant place in the market due to the growing investments in end-use industries. Therefore, the growing demand for the product from end-use industries is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A moderate development is achieved in Europe due to the growing demand for the product in pharmaceutical chemical, oil & gas industries, and others. Rapid urbanization coupled with technology have propelled the market to witness a better growth. Thus, countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

A considerable development is predicted in the Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina due to the growing consumption of an organic compound in the production of welding agents, enamel, and others. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to increasing demand for solvents and intermediates in end-use industries..

