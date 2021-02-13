Global Frozen Fruit Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Frozen Fruit Market Insights

Frozen fruit is often a go-to ingredient due to its largely unchanged nutritional content in the freezing process, as well as its immense convenience in the lives of busy consumers. MRFR has conducted an in-depth study regarding the market and its various drivers, restraints, and opportunities among other things such as vital facts and figures. The frozen fruit market analysis is set to witness optimistic growth over the forecast period which ends in 2027.

Frozen fruit has several added benefits in comparison to fresh fruit. It is a more convenient product as it can be stored for long period of times and used as an when needed. Moreover, frozen fruit is often frozen during the peak of the fruit season, making certain seasonal fruits an available option all year round. Urbanization and increasingly busy lifestyle schedules due to long work hours and other day to day activities, the demand for convenience food has increased swiftly, thus driving the global frozen fruits market. Moreover, freezing technology has advanced and is being adopted rapidly to ensure that there is no loss of nutrition during freezing. Trending use of frozen fruits in smoothies and for baking purposes are likely to impact the market

positively.

Despite this, there is a common belief that there is a loss of nutritional benefits of the fruit is frozen which restrains market growth. Moreover, due to this and growing health consciousness, there is an observable preference for fresh fruit. However, Innovations in frozen fruit products and ongoing development of the freezing process are expected to open up avenues for growth in the coming years.

Frozen Fruit Market Segmentation

The global frozen fruits industry is broadly segmented on the basis of types, forms, packaging, application, ad region. Types of frozen fruits are segmented into melons (muskmelon, watermelon, other melons), drupes (mango, other drupe fruits), tropical fruits (figs, pineapple, other tropical fruit), prune fruits (cherries, plums, apricots, other prune fruits), other fruits (kiwi, peaches & nectarines, pears, persimmons, strawberries, quince, tangerines & other similar citrus fruits, other fruits. Other fruits, such as strawberries, kiwi and apricots are expected to witness high growth as well as the leading market share due to the high demand for the same in confectionery, dairy products, and bakery items due to high demand for these flavors.

Forms of frozen fruits are segmented into topping, bar, whole, puree, and other processed forms.

The packaging of frozen fruits divides the market into >10 – 15 Kgs, 15 – 30 Kgs, and >30 Kgs.

Applications of frozen fruits can be found in fruit juices & smoothies, breakfast cereals, salads & desserts, bakery food, yogurt, and others.

Frozen Fruit Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market has captured more than 50% of the total market share, thus making it the largest frozen fruit regional market. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization in emerging economies are expected to increase the demand for frozen fruit in countries such as India and China. Growing health consciousness and demand for convenient food items will impact the market. North America is a significant market due to the widespread adoption of frozen fruits by consumers. The trend of consuming healthy smoothies for breakfast and the desire to make food at home to be healthier has impacted the market significantly.

Frozen Fruit Market Key Players

Notable market participants have been included in MRFR’s competitive analysis of the global COVID-19 analysis frozen fruits market demand. These players include Findus Sverige AB, Dole, General Mills, Bonduelle Group, HJ Heinz, Simplot Australia PTY Ltd, Pinnacle Foods Corp., and Ardo NV

