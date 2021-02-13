Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market – Competitive Landscape

The thermoplastic honeycomb market is hugely fragmented and competitive owing to the presence of several big and small players. The market is volumetric and favors economies of scale over scope. Thus, large manufacturers can remain competitive, owing to the large purchase of stock material. The shortage of stock material and the periodic swings in the cost of raw material is having an adverse effect on the thermoplastic honeycomb industry.

Thermoplastic honeycomb market manufacturers employ vendor management and client relationship strategies to generate a stable revenue and avoid loss of large clients. Companies are also pursuing raw material suppliers who can adapt to the changing demands of the industry.

The companies are developing global sourcing and network strategies that guarantee uniform raw material specifications. Companies are closely aligning with automobile manufacturers to develop customized products having desirable characteristics such as low thermal expansion, the balance of impact and stiffness, and printable & paintable thermoplastic honeycomb products.

Major Players:

Players leading the global thermoplastic honeycomb market include Corex Honeycomb (UK), Plascore (Germany), EconCore (Belgium), Design Composite GmbH (Austria), Universal Metaltek (India), Nidaplast (France), and Tubus Bauer GmbH (Germany), among others.

Thermoplastic honeycomb structures provide high strength and low density to a material. Its hexagonal structure reduces the wastage of materials, which in turn lowers the cost of their production. These structures also exhibit some additional properties such as moisture resistance, easy application, and customization of sheets into desired shapes. Additionally, thermoplastic honeycombs are 100 % recyclable and hence, considered as environment-friendly.

Owing to their clarity and transparency, thermoplastic honeycombs are used for lamps and lighting applications in industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and sports. Due to their insulating property, these materials are also used in electronic devices. The LED lighting technology used for decorative & entertainment purposes also makes use of thermoplastic honeycomb structures.

Heading with their favorable properties, thermoplastic honeycombs have completely replaced metal honeycomb structures long gone. The cost-intensive nature of metal honeycomb makes thermoplastic honeycomb more competitive in numerous applications.

The global thermoplastic honeycomb market is growing rapidly over the past few years, witnessing an augmenting demand for lightweight components in the aerospace and automotive industry. Besides, growth in the manufacturing sector worldwide is creating huge market demand. Moreover, the bourgeoning aerospace composites and core materials market is expected to continue to speed up the thermoplastic honeycomb market price over the assessment period.

Acknowledging the kind of upsurge, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), asserts that the global thermoplastic honeycomb market is expected to garner massive gains by 2023. In its recently published thermoplastic honeycomb market analysis, MRFR also mentions that the market would register a moderate CAGR over the assessment period (2016-2023).

Additionally, the global sports industry, which is set to grow at approximately 7% due to the forthcoming Olympic Games in 2020, is expected to push the growth of the market. Furthermore, the continually increasing construction sectors around the world are projected to foster the growth of the global thermoplastic honeycomb market, excellently.

However, the market growth is expected to get hampered by some technical issues such as the interaction between various damage mechanisms such as abrasion, shock, and low-velocity impacts that leads to deformation of the structure due to non-elastic behavior of some constituent material.

Nevertheless, many ongoing researches to find new advanced elastic constituent materials to overcome the concern mentioned above would excellently support the market growth over the anticipated period.

