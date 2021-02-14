obal Breast Imaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Synopsis

The global breast imaging market is considered to demonstrate 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to increasing prevalence of breast cancer, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Breast imaging is referred to a diagnostic procedure which evaluates the presence of breast tumor in women. Breast biopsy ultrasound, mammography, PET, CT, MRI, tactile imaging, and others are some of the common breast imaging procedures. Among these, mammography is the most widely used screening tool and diagnosis for breast cancer and helps to detect breast cancer at an early stage. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer has been reported as the second most common cancer among the women population.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the rising prevalence of breast cancer, the global breast imaging market is anticipated to flourish during the assessment period. More than 200,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year across the globe. The increasing expenditure on healthcare by the developed countries coupled with the technological developments in the field of oncology across the world has further contributed to the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of new imaging technologies for screening and diagnosis of several chronic diseases have influenced the market growth to a great extent. Several companies conduct corporate social responsibility activities to help women educate regarding breast health and its preventive measures. For instance, companies like GE Healthcare have recently launched a commercial regarding the awareness of breast density and its effect on screening techniques. With the increasing awareness, the demand for breast imaging is predicted to expand in during the appraisal period.

On the flip side, the high cost of breast imaging solutions coupled with the unawareness about breast imaging among the women population are predicted to dampen the market growth during the estimated period. Moreover, most of the women are reluctant to undergo breast imaging owing to a number of misconceptions about the disease. This is considered to restrict the market growth in the coming years.

Global Breast Imaging Market: Segmental Analysis

The global breast imaging market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment, end-user, and region.

By mode of type, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into CT, mammography, MRI, PET, breast biopsy, ultrasound, tactile imaging, and others. Among these, the mammography segment has been further sub-segmented into full-field digital mammography (FFDM), film-screen mammography, scintimammography or molecular breast imaging, 3D mammography, and others. The breast biopsy segment has been sub-segmented into tactic core biopsy, image-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided core biopsy, and others

By mode of application, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, breast cancer diagnosis, metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma, and others.

By mode of end-user, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the breast imaging market span across regions namely, America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, America is considered to be the largest market for breast imaging. The growth is attributed to the growing prevalence for breast cancer, innovative imaging solutions for breast imaging, and development of new imaging devices by the major market players. The market in the North American region is driven by the extensive use of imaging modalities like CT, mammography, and MRI for screening of breast cancer. The U.S. is considered to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of major players coupled with emphasis on women healthcare.

