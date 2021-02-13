Global Sports drink Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sports Drinks are flavored beverages that contain carbohydrates (usually sugar) and minerals such as sodium and potassium. Those minerals are generally referred to as electrolytes. A bodybuilder, a professional athlete or simply someone who exercises on a regular basis, Sports Drinks plays a key role in optimizing the beneficial effects of physical activity. Those, actively participating in sport need to be aware that Sports Drinks can also enhance their performance. Making better decisions with Sports Drinks and hydration can result in improved performance, recovery and injury prevention.

While plain water is an effective way of hydrating your body before activity, a Sports Drinks can provide you with a needed energy and performance boost during a longer workout. Consuming Sports Drinks immediately following activity can be advantageous as compared to plain water if your electrolyte levels have been significantly depleted during the training session. With all the fluid-replacement options on the market, experiment with which drinks hydrate you the best for your workouts.

Competitive Analysis and Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in Global Sports Drink Market report include- Pepsico, Coca cola,Monster beverage co, Arizona Beverage company,Abbott Nutrition co, Glaxosmithkline plc, Living essentials, Britvic plc, Extreme drinks co, AJE group, Arctico beverage company international inc, D’angelo, Champion nutrition inc, and Fraser and neave holdings bhd.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Sports Drink Market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Ingredient Type: Comprises citric acid, flavors, & preservatives, salts & electrolytes, carbohydrates, vitamins, and others.

Segmentation by Sugar Content : Comprises hypotonic, isotonic and hypertonic.

Segmentation by End User: Comprises athletes, casual consumers and lifestyle user, and others.

Segmentation by Age: Comprises teens and adults.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North-America has dominated the market for Global Sports Drink Market with the largest market share, accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow further over its previous growth records by 2027, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the growing market for Global Sports Drink Market and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2027.

Market Scope:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Global Market of Sports Drinks has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The global market of Sports Drink is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

Globally, the market for Sports Drinks has been increasing due to increase in population and disposable income. Today’s generation consumers are fitness conscious with the inclination to pay for Sports Drinks. Such are some of the factors that driving the market growth.

Industry News:

June 28, 2017 Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Global Sports Drink Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

