Global Oleochemicals Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Oleochemicals Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsThe global oleochemicals market size was valued at $27163.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $38708.68 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.19% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Fatty Acids, Biodiesel, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acid Derivatives. By application, the oleochemicals market is classified into Personal Care, Plastics, Soaps, Coatings, Lubricants, Detergents. On the basis of region, the oleochemicals industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Fatty Acids

– Biodiesel

– Fatty Alcohols

– Fatty Acid Derivatives

By Application:

– Personal Care

– Plastics

– Soaps

– Coatings

– Lubricants

– Detergents

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the oleochemicals market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Emery Oleochemicals Group

– BASF SE

– Oleon NV

– Procter & Gamble Company

– Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

– The Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Kao Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– IOI Group

– AAK AB

– Croda International plc

– Cargill Incorporated

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global oleochemicals market.

– To classify and forecast global oleochemicals market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global oleochemicals market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global oleochemicals market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global oleochemicals market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oleochemicals market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of oleochemicals

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to oleochemicals

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/