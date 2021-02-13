Neodymium Powder Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Merck, American Elements, ESPI METALS

“

The report titled Global Neodymium Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neodymium Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neodymium Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neodymium Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neodymium Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neodymium Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Merck, American Elements, ESPI METALS, MaTeck, Strem Chemicals, Gaoke New Materials, Beijing Haoke, Ganzhou Kemingrui

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 99.9%

99%-99.999%

More than 99.999%



Market Segmentation by Application: Hybrid Cars

Industrial Tools

Others



The Neodymium Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neodymium Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neodymium Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neodymium Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neodymium Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neodymium Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Powder

1.2 Neodymium Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Less than 99.9%

1.2.3 99%-99.999%

1.2.4 More than 99.999%

1.3 Neodymium Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hybrid Cars

1.3.3 Industrial Tools

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Neodymium Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Neodymium Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neodymium Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neodymium Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neodymium Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neodymium Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neodymium Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neodymium Powder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium Powder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neodymium Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Neodymium Powder Production

3.4.1 North America Neodymium Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Neodymium Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Neodymium Powder Production

3.6.1 China Neodymium Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Neodymium Powder Production

3.7.1 Japan Neodymium Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neodymium Powder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium Powder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium Powder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium Powder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neodymium Powder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neodymium Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Neodymium Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Neodymium Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Merck

7.1.1 Merck Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Merck Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Merck Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Merck Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 American Elements

7.2.1 American Elements Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.2.2 American Elements Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 American Elements Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ESPI METALS

7.3.1 ESPI METALS Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.3.2 ESPI METALS Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ESPI METALS Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ESPI METALS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ESPI METALS Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MaTeck

7.4.1 MaTeck Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.4.2 MaTeck Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MaTeck Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 MaTeck Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MaTeck Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Strem Chemicals

7.5.1 Strem Chemicals Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.5.2 Strem Chemicals Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Strem Chemicals Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Strem Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Strem Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Gaoke New Materials

7.6.1 Gaoke New Materials Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gaoke New Materials Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Gaoke New Materials Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Gaoke New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Gaoke New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Beijing Haoke

7.7.1 Beijing Haoke Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing Haoke Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Beijing Haoke Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Beijing Haoke Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Beijing Haoke Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ganzhou Kemingrui

7.8.1 Ganzhou Kemingrui Neodymium Powder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ganzhou Kemingrui Neodymium Powder Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ganzhou Kemingrui Neodymium Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ganzhou Kemingrui Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ganzhou Kemingrui Recent Developments/Updates

8 Neodymium Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neodymium Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium Powder

8.4 Neodymium Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Neodymium Powder Distributors List

9.3 Neodymium Powder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Neodymium Powder Industry Trends

10.2 Neodymium Powder Growth Drivers

10.3 Neodymium Powder Market Challenges

10.4 Neodymium Powder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Powder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Neodymium Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Neodymium Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Neodymium Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Neodymium Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Neodymium Powder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Powder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Powder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Powder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Powder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Powder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

