High-end Forging Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp

The report titled Global High-end Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries, Guizhou Anda, Shanxi Hongyuan, Triangle defense, Hengrun shares, Baoding Technology, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Deyang Wanhang, Parker New Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolling Ring Forgings



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Car Manufacturer

Shipbuilding

Petrochemical Equipment

Electricity

Metallurgy

Other



The High-end Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-end Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Forging market?

Table of Contents:

1 High-end Forging Market Overview

1.1 High-end Forging Product Overview

1.2 High-end Forging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

1.2.2 Open Die Forgings

1.2.3 Rolling Ring Forgings

1.3 Global High-end Forging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global High-end Forging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global High-end Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global High-end Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global High-end Forging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High-end Forging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by High-end Forging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players High-end Forging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-end Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High-end Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High-end Forging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-end Forging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-end Forging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-end Forging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High-end Forging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 High-end Forging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global High-end Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High-end Forging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global High-end Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global High-end Forging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global High-end Forging by Application

4.1 High-end Forging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace

4.1.2 Car Manufacturer

4.1.3 Shipbuilding

4.1.4 Petrochemical Equipment

4.1.5 Electricity

4.1.6 Metallurgy

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global High-end Forging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global High-end Forging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global High-end Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global High-end Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global High-end Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America High-end Forging by Country

5.1 North America High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe High-end Forging by Country

6.1 Europe High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America High-end Forging by Country

8.1 Latin America High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-end Forging Business

10.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

10.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Products Offered

10.1.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.2 Aichi Steel

10.2.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aichi Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Aichi Steel High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Products Offered

10.2.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development

10.3 Thyssenkrupp

10.3.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Thyssenkrupp High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Thyssenkrupp High-end Forging Products Offered

10.3.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

10.4 AAM

10.4.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.4.2 AAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AAM High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AAM High-end Forging Products Offered

10.4.5 AAM Recent Development

10.5 Bharat Forge Limited

10.5.1 Bharat Forge Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bharat Forge Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bharat Forge Limited High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bharat Forge Limited High-end Forging Products Offered

10.5.5 Bharat Forge Limited Recent Development

10.6 KOBELCO

10.6.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 KOBELCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KOBELCO High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KOBELCO High-end Forging Products Offered

10.6.5 KOBELCO Recent Development

10.7 WanXiang

10.7.1 WanXiang Corporation Information

10.7.2 WanXiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 WanXiang High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 WanXiang High-end Forging Products Offered

10.7.5 WanXiang Recent Development

10.8 FAW

10.8.1 FAW Corporation Information

10.8.2 FAW Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 FAW High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 FAW High-end Forging Products Offered

10.8.5 FAW Recent Development

10.9 Arconic

10.9.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arconic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Arconic High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Arconic High-end Forging Products Offered

10.9.5 Arconic Recent Development

10.10 Mahindra Forgings Europe

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High-end Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe High-end Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development

10.11 Farinia Group

10.11.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Farinia Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Farinia Group High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Farinia Group High-end Forging Products Offered

10.11.5 Farinia Group Recent Development

10.12 Longcheng Forging

10.12.1 Longcheng Forging Corporation Information

10.12.2 Longcheng Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Longcheng Forging High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Longcheng Forging High-end Forging Products Offered

10.12.5 Longcheng Forging Recent Development

10.13 Sinotruck

10.13.1 Sinotruck Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinotruck Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sinotruck High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sinotruck High-end Forging Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinotruck Recent Development

10.14 Dongfeng Forging

10.14.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dongfeng Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Dongfeng Forging High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Dongfeng Forging High-end Forging Products Offered

10.14.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development

10.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

10.15.1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging High-end Forging Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development

10.16 Sypris Solutions

10.16.1 Sypris Solutions Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sypris Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sypris Solutions High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sypris Solutions High-end Forging Products Offered

10.16.5 Sypris Solutions Recent Development

10.17 Ashok Leyland Limited

10.17.1 Ashok Leyland Limited Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ashok Leyland Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ashok Leyland Limited High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Ashok Leyland Limited High-end Forging Products Offered

10.17.5 Ashok Leyland Limited Recent Development

10.18 Allegheny Technologies

10.18.1 Allegheny Technologies Corporation Information

10.18.2 Allegheny Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Allegheny Technologies High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Allegheny Technologies High-end Forging Products Offered

10.18.5 Allegheny Technologies Recent Development

10.19 VDM Metals

10.19.1 VDM Metals Corporation Information

10.19.2 VDM Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 VDM Metals High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 VDM Metals High-end Forging Products Offered

10.19.5 VDM Metals Recent Development

10.20 CITIC Heavy Industries

10.20.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.20.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 CITIC Heavy Industries High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 CITIC Heavy Industries High-end Forging Products Offered

10.20.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.21 Guizhou Anda

10.21.1 Guizhou Anda Corporation Information

10.21.2 Guizhou Anda Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Guizhou Anda High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Guizhou Anda High-end Forging Products Offered

10.21.5 Guizhou Anda Recent Development

10.22 Shanxi Hongyuan

10.22.1 Shanxi Hongyuan Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shanxi Hongyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Shanxi Hongyuan High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Shanxi Hongyuan High-end Forging Products Offered

10.22.5 Shanxi Hongyuan Recent Development

10.23 Triangle defense

10.23.1 Triangle defense Corporation Information

10.23.2 Triangle defense Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Triangle defense High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Triangle defense High-end Forging Products Offered

10.23.5 Triangle defense Recent Development

10.24 Hengrun shares

10.24.1 Hengrun shares Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hengrun shares Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Hengrun shares High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Hengrun shares High-end Forging Products Offered

10.24.5 Hengrun shares Recent Development

10.25 Baoding Technology

10.25.1 Baoding Technology Corporation Information

10.25.2 Baoding Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Baoding Technology High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Baoding Technology High-end Forging Products Offered

10.25.5 Baoding Technology Recent Development

10.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

10.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry High-end Forging Products Offered

10.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.27 Deyang Wanhang

10.27.1 Deyang Wanhang Corporation Information

10.27.2 Deyang Wanhang Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Deyang Wanhang High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Deyang Wanhang High-end Forging Products Offered

10.27.5 Deyang Wanhang Recent Development

10.28 Parker New Materials

10.28.1 Parker New Materials Corporation Information

10.28.2 Parker New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Parker New Materials High-end Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Parker New Materials High-end Forging Products Offered

10.28.5 Parker New Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High-end Forging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High-end Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 High-end Forging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High-end Forging Distributors

12.3 High-end Forging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

