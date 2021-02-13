New Report Explored Global Medical Robotics Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly by 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Medical Robotics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Medical Robotics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Medical Robotics industry. Growth of the overall Medical Robotics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Medical Robotics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Medical Robotics industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Medical Robotics market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray Incorporated

Mazor Robotics

IRobot Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Hansen Medical

Inc

Hocoma

Titan Medical Inc

Transenterix

Inc

Ekso Bionics

Inc. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Medical Robotics market is segmented into

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Telepresence Robots

Other Based on Application Medical Robotics market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Research