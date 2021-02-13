Global Catalysts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Catalysts Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsThe global catalysts market size was valued at $21351.71 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $32574.43 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.22% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by material, including Ziegler-Natta, Chromium, Peroxide, Zeolite, Acids, Metals. Based on end-user, the market for catalysts is segmented into Alkylation, Automotive, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Stationary Emission Control, Polyethylene, Polypropylene. By application, the catalysts market is classified into Refinery Catalysts, Polyolefin Catalysts, Emission Control Catalysts. On the basis of region, the catalysts industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Material:

– Ziegler-Natta

– Chromium

– Peroxide

– Zeolite

– Acids

– Metals

By End-user:

– Alkylation

– Automotive

– Fluid Catalytic Cracking

– Stationary Emission Control

– Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

By Application:

– Refinery Catalysts

– Polyolefin Catalysts

– Emission Control Catalysts

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the catalysts market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– W. R. Grace and Company

– BASF SE

– Albemarle Corporation

– Univation Technologies LLC

– LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

– Johnson Matthey PLC

– Umicore N.V.

– Sinopec Corp

– Arkema S.A.

– Evonik Industries AG

– INEOS Group

– Clariant AG

– Haldor Topsoe A/S

– Royal Dutch Shell PLC

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global catalysts market.

– To classify and forecast global catalysts market based on material, end-user, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global catalysts market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global catalysts market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global catalysts market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global catalysts market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of catalysts

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to catalysts

