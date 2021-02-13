Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market 2019 Emerging Segments and Sub-Segments Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

Shower heads is a type of sanitary ware which is widely used in bathroom in our life. Water saving shower heads are shower heads which are designed to decrease water usage. There are a number of reasons to choose a shower head which uses water efficiently, including a desire to save money on water bills, or a need to comply with localized water usage restrictions.

Scope of the Report:

Hansgrohe AG (Germany) accounted for 9.69% of the water saving shower heads revenue market share in 2015. Grohe AG (Germany), Jaquar & Company Private Limited (India), Kohler Co. (US), Moen, Inc. (US) are the key players.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Water Saving Shower Heads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Saving Shower Heads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aqualisa

Gainsborough Showers

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG

Grohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Hansgrohe AG

Moen, Inc.

MX Group

ROHL LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S

Zoe Industries, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Showers

Electric Showers

Mixer Showers

Power Showers

Eco Showers

Thermostatic Mixer Showers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use”

