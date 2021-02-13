Global Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2024

The global virtual machine backup and recovery market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 2.21 billion. The geographic analysis of the market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the dominating region in terms of the adoption of virtual machine backup and recovery solutions. For the purpose of analysis, the North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of virtual machine backup and recovery in the BFSI, telecommunications and IT, and healthcare verticals. The US is the leading country-level market, while Mexico is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. In terms of market size, Europe is expected to be the second-largest region. The increasing volumes of critical data are driving market growth in Europe. The UK is the leading country-level market with Germany expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtual machine backup and recovery market over the forecast period. The regional market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The rapid economic growth in major countries such as China, Japan, India, pay-as-you-go pricing model of virtual machine backup and recovery, rapid adoption of cloud technology and the need to protect data from cyber-attacks are the key factors driving the growth of virtual machine backup and recovery market in the region.

The Middle East & African region is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period with the growing need for virtual machine backup and recovery in the region. In South America, the market is still in the nascent stage and is expected to grow steadily in the near future.

Market Highlights

The global virtual machine backup and recovery market has been segmented based on agent type, organization size, deployment, vertical, and region/country.

By agent type, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market has been divided into agent-based and agentless. The agent-based segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018.

Based on organization size, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The SME segment is expected to register the higher CAGR in the forecast period.

