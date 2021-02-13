Global Perimeter Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Regional Analysis

North America: The North American perimeter protection market is currently the largest regional market. North America faces a high degree of threat from terrorism and is trying to combat a growing illegal immigration problem. It also is the world’s largest economy with many commercial and industrial enterprises. These are factors which are driving the growth of the perimeter protection market in the region.

1. US: The US has the largest perimeter protection market globally. A porous border with Mexico sees over 350 million border crossings a year, the vast majority of which are illegal. These routes are also responsible for the ingress of contraband into the US. Commercial and industrial enterprises in the country have a demand for perimeter protection to safeguard sensitive information and to reduce instances of product theft and pilferage. A highly urbanized society, the deployment of perimeter protection is seeing a reduction in urban crime rates due to its marked deterrent effect. These factors serve to drive the US perimeter protection market.

Europe: Europe is a highly urbanized society with a need to monitor its urban environs to detect and deter criminal activity. Its industries and commercial enterprises also generate a demand for perimeter protection.

1. UK: The UK has a high demand for perimeter protection for its commercial and industrial enterprises as well as for its residential areas. A spate of terrorist activities has highlighted the gaps in its perimeter security, something the country is actively trying to overcome.

2. Russia: Russia has a need to safeguard its military installations, oversee its vast land borders, enhance urban security, and provide security for its commercial and industrial enterprises.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market for perimeter protection is Asia-pacific. Geopolitical considerations, the need to safeguard industrial, commercial, and residential spaces, and increase in urbanization are all factors driving this market.

1. India: India has sensitive borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which need to be protected. In addition, a growing economy and efforts to combat urban crime are causing the growth of the market in the region.

2. China: As the world’s largest manufacturing hub and having some of the world’s largest metropolitan areas, China is increasingly looking to perimeter protection services to enhance its security abilities. The Chinese perimeter protection market is growing at a fast rate due to the advantages perimeter protection offers over traditional protection methods.

Rest of the World: A growth of terrorism, volatile borders, a need to protect sensitive installations, and enhance security in residential areas are driving the market of this region considerably.

1. Israel: Israel is a very large market for perimeter protection due to its unique geopolitical scenario, hostile borders, its occupation of Palestine, as well as being one of the most developed economies in the region. The need to safeguard residential areas as well as sensitive military and government installations also spurs the growth of the perimeter protection market in the region.

Key Players

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Schneider Electric

3. Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

4. FLIR Systems

5. Axis Communications AB

6. Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Tyco International PLC

