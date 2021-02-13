Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The global fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) market is expected to expand at ~14.1% CAGR with USD 6,208.7 million in value by 2025 during the forecast period. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes segmentation and market dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

The increasing demand from customers for integrated services from any location at any time is propelling the growth of the market. The global fixed-mobile convergence market is dominated by a few major players; however, new players are expected to enter the market due to new revenue opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The entry of new players is expected to increase the competition in the market.

Fixed mobile convergence helps telecommunication operators to utilize the resources and infrastructure of both fixed and wireless networks. With the help of FMC architecture, operators can offer voice, data, video services to enterprises as well as individual customers. FMC enables single-number reach solutions, wherein an individual (employee) can use the speakerphone capabilities on desk, when in office and then can seamlessly transition the call to cellphone when he/she is not the premise. Apart from signal number reach FMC architecture has the capabilities to provide single-number Voicemail, unified communication among others. The growing demand from customers to avail integrated services from any location at any time is another driver for this market.

Segmental Analysis

The global fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) market has been segmented based on convergence type, mode, component, end-user, and region.

Based on convergence type, the market has been segmented into device convergence, network convergence, and application convergence. The network convergence segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and the device convergence segment was the second-largest market with the highest CAGR. Network convergence is the integration of three different networks namely video transmission network, telephone network, and data communication network within a single converged network to create a unified networking infrastructure. Network convergence is also referred to as media convergence. Due to the ever-growing consumer demand, network convergence has become the backbone of any digital Internet activity. Web surfing, testing, VoIP, quality analysis, video and audio conferencing, and e-commerce all use network convergence to engage with the public and business groups.

By mode, the market has been divided into single-mode and dual-mode. The dual mode segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dual-mode fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) relies upon dual-mode phones and phone-based clients to enable users to roam between a wireless LAN and a cellular network seamlessly. Dual-mode FMC solutions prove to be cost-effective for enterprises as it saves enterprise money by reducing mobile cellular minutes of use when voice calls roam to the Wi-Fi network. The dual-mode fixed-mobile convergence also offers enhanced voice coverage and can intelligently route international mobile calls through trunks connected to the premises-based PBX, saving per-minute international roaming costs. It has not been widely embraced by the enterprise as many of its benefits are either difficult to realize or can be achieved using alternative FMC solutions.

