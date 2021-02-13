Global Forensic Accounting Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The global forensic accounting market is expected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

Increasing adoption of digital tools for investigation and stringent regulations and compliance is driving the global forensic accounting market. Forensic accountants extensively use such tools and services in order to effectively conduct investigative procedures. These accountants are the investigators employed by various firms and agencies who conduct investigations related to financial frauds. In the past, these investigators used traditional methods for data crunching and data analysis. However, with the advent of advanced technologies like analytics, high-level forensic tools such as various accounting and auditing tools and integrated forensic software suite have been developed which are largely used to streamline the investigation. Vendors operating in the market is offering tools and solutions in line with the requirements of forensic accountants. These software tools have the capabilities to analyze and deliver meaningful data with ease. Additionally, this software also has the capabilities to locate all the data on a computer disk and protect the evidence (data) and therefore helps forensic accountants create reports that can be used for legal proceedings.

The adoption of forensic accounting is specifically increasing among accounting firms and law enforcement agencies. Also, with the entry of various forensic accounting solution providers in the market, end users have various vendors to choose from before selecting the suitable solution vendor, which in turn is creating competition in the market. Also, with the introduction of more affordable and comprehensive solutions, the popularity of forensic tools is increasing. All these developments in the market are expected to drive the market forward.

Segmental Analysis

The global forensic accounting market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region

Based on component, the forensic accounting market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment includes forensic tools/software, audit/accounting software and other solutions used for investigative purposes. The services segment includes professional services offered by solution providers. These professional services include training, consulting and maintenance services. The solution segment accounted for the larger share in the year 2018, in the overall market. Whereas, the forensic tools sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). The growing adoption of forensic tools can be attributed to the growing demand for such software tools among law enforcement agencies and accounting firms.

Based on end user, the forensic accounting market has been segmented into banking and insurance, law enforcement agencies, government, accounting firm, and others. Law enforcement agencies and accounting firms extensively use these tools and software to investigate financial frauds and crimes effectively. Apart from free statistical tools, advanced forensic tools are also being which is driving the overall market.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global forensic accounting market are Galvanize, CaseWare IDEA, Arbutus Software Inc., Fulcrum Management, Nuix, Cygna Labs Corp, e-fense, Passware, OpenText, Cellebrite, Sama Audit Systems & Software Pvt Ltd, and AccessData.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global forensic accounting has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

