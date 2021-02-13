Monochloroacetic Acid Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Monochloroacetic Acid Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Monochloroacetic Acid market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Monochloroacetic Acid market report also includes new upcoming technology of Monochloroacetic Acid Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Monochloroacetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Industry
– Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is used to make surfactants, particularly mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. Heating MCA with sodium or potassium hydrogen sulphide produces thioglycolic acid. Thioglycolic acid and its derivatives are used in the production of hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks.
– Additionally, rising disposable income, rising awareness of beauty products, changes in consumption patterns, impact of globalization on lifestyles, and changing retail landscape in the developing countries (such as India, Thailand, Vietnam) are likely to boost the demand for personal care products in the coming years. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for MCA from the personal care sector of the region.
– MCA is also required in the pharmaceuticals sector for the production of ibuprofen/brufen, dichlophenac sodium, caffeine, vitamins (e.g. vitamin B), glycine, N-(P-hydroxyphenyl)-glycine (METOL), and maleanates.
– Hence, considering the aforementioned factors, with the increasing demand for personal care products, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is likely to rise, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) has witnessed an increase in the past few years in China, majorly because of the increasing demand from personal care and pharmaceutical sector.
– The increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth in demand for personal care products, detergents, and washing soaps. This is likely to boost the demand for MCA owing to its requirement in the production of these personal care products.
– Moreover, AkzoNobel is likely to expand the capacity of its 100,000 ton/year MCA plant in Shanghai, after the Indian plant starts commercial operations in 2019.
– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is expected to witness a rapid increase in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Agrochemicals and Personal Care Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Effects of Monochloroacetic Acid
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Glycine
5.1.2 Cellulose
5.1.3 Surfactants
5.1.4 4 2,4-Dichloro Phenoxy Acetic Acid
5.1.5 Thioglycol Acid
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-use Industry
5.2.1 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals
5.2.2 Agrochemicals
5.2.3 Geological Drillings
5.2.4 Dyes & Detergents
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nouryon
6.4.2 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.4.3 Archit Organosys
6.4.4 Denak Co., Ltd.
6.4.5 Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd.
6.4.6 ITALMAR (THAILAND) CO., LTD.
6.4.7 Klorox Chemicals Co., Lmited
6.4.8 Mahalaxmi Industries
6.4.9 Merck KGaA
6.4.10 Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.11 PCC Group
6.4.12 S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.13 Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.14 TerraTech
6.4.15 The Jiangxi Biochem Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Usage of Cyanoacetic Acid
