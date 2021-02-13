Swimwear Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “Swimwear Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Swimwear market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Swimwear market report also includes new upcoming technology of Swimwear Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others.
Market Overview:
Swimwear Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Swimwear Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
Global Swimwear Market is segmented by product type such as women’s swimwear, men’s swimwear, goggles and swim caps. On the basis of distribution channel such as online stores and offline stores. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the swimwear market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Luxury Swimwear
Consumers are attracting towards multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear which is likely to support the swimwear market growth.Most of the customers tend to incline toward habit and comfort. Brand loyalty and fitting of the swimsuit play a key role followed by style. Most of the consumers tend to stick to the same suit for every summer, especially in the western countries. Along with comfort, customers also want premium and multi-functional cover-up swimwear. This provides high scope for many players in the market with a wide range of opportunities and extended product portfolio catering the demand. Moreover, growing demand for luxury swimwear by women, increase in number of private and public swimming pools & clubs is influencing the market growth from last few years.
Asia-Pacific Region to witness Significant Demand for Women Swimwear
Growth in population, rise in health awareness, and product innovation are likely to propel the swimwear market growth in developed economies. Additionally, growth in participation rate of water sports and fitness among developing countries such as China and India at a domestic level is expected to influence the swimwear market in Asia-Pacific region. In Europe, western countries holds significant market share there is a relative growth in the acceptance of swimwear in western European countries in recent times. Increasing expenditure on lifestyle goods, coupled with an increasing preference for swimming as a leisure and recreational activity, are driving the growth of the swimwear market in South America region.
Detailed TOC of Swimwear Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Women’s Swimwear
5.1.2 Men’s Swimwear
5.1.3 Goggles and Swim Caps
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Online Stores
5.2.2 Offline Stores
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Pentland Group PLC
6.4.2 Hosa International Ltd
6.4.3 Wacoal holdings Corporation
6.4.4 Nike Inc.
6.4.5 Perry Ellis International Inc.
6.4.6 Swimwear Anywhere Inc.
6.4.7 Arena SpA
6.4.8 La Jolla Group
6.4.9 LA Perla Group
6.4.10 TYR Sport Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
