Swimwear Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Global Swimwear Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, ()2019-2024).

– Swimwear manufacturers and designers focus on the comfort level of swimwear, as it has a high impact on the consumer’s purchase decision. Popularity of value-added features, such as trendy prints and convenient cuts, is driving the market growth.

– Due to the rise in product innovations and advancing technologies, such as incorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabrics that improve their elasticity and efficacy, the swimwear market is expected to witness high sales in the coming years.

Swimwear Market Covers Key Players:

Pentland Group PLC

Hosa International Ltd

Wacoal holdings Corporation

Nike Inc.

Perry Ellis International Inc.

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

Arena SpA

La Jolla Group

LA Perla Group