Advanced Airport Technologies Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The advanced airport technologies market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Airports are now recognizing the need to move towards more efficient and less intrusive security to help them reduce the high cost of security implementation and to provide a hassle-free experience to travelers.

– The rise in the number of passengers has caused problems to the airports in dealing with the arising passenger problems. Service disruptions, long check-in lines, and baggage issues are the three main areas of passenger discomfort. To tackle these challenges and improve the experience of the customer, airports worldwide have adopted newer technologies, such as self-check-in kiosks and face recognition systems, that are helping the airports in revolutionizing the check-in process.

Privatization of airports has helped a long way for the market, as airport operators are providing world-class facilities and systems to gain a competitive advantage over others.

