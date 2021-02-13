Advanced Airport Technologies Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “Advanced Airport Technologies Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Advanced Airport Technologies market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Advanced Airport Technologies market report also includes new upcoming technology of Advanced Airport Technologies Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Advanced technologies are being used in various airport systems, such as security, airport communications, digital signage systems, airport management systems, fire, passenger and baggage handling, and car parking systems.
Key Market Trends:
Digital Signage Systems Segment to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Currently, the passenger, baggage, and cargo handling control systems segment has the highest market share out of all the segments, as they are now used widely in terminal operations and airline departure control, like passenger check-in, customs, baggage handling, screening, etc. But the growth of the airport digital signage systems segment is anticipated to be more during the forecast period. As the airports and airlines modernize and adopt solutions to make the airports more automated, digital displays are now being adopted on a large scale in every sphere of the airport. Digital signage and touch-enabled kiosks are installed to help ease and enrich the passenger journey, boost passenger satisfaction, and ensure safety at airports. Advancements in the integration of smartphones with Bluetooth-enabled beacon technology are helping the development of digital signs which can deliver highly relevant information to passengers passing by, alert them regarding the whereabouts of shops and restaurants, and simplify the airline lounge admission for members. Thus the high adoption of these technologies is driving the growth of the segment.
Asia Pacific Market to Grow Rapidly in the Years to Come
As of 2018, North America has the highest share in the advanced airport technologies market, as the countries like the United States and Canada are adopting these technologies in their airports on a large scale. The United States has the largest number of airports in the world, and the development, expansion and modernization plans for many of these airports drive the revenues for the advanced airport technologies market. However, during the forecast period, the market in the Asia Pacific, whose passenger traffic has the highest growth rate in the world, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. Airports in the regions are undergoing many modernization programs, and unlike the North America region where most of these technologies are already adopted, there is a lot of scope for the market growth in the Asia Pacific, where most of these technologies are relatively new.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Airport Technologies Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Airport Communications
5.1.2 Airport Management Software
5.1.3 Car Parking Systems
5.1.4 Passenger, Baggage, and Cargo Handling Control Systems
5.1.5 Airport Digital Signage Systems
5.1.6 Landing Aids, Guidance, and Lighting
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Mexico
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Hitachi Ltd.
6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.3 Johnson Controls International plc
6.4.4 NEC Corp.
6.4.5 Smiths Detection Inc.
6.4.6 Leidos
6.4.7 Analogic Corporation
6.4.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.4.9 L-3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.10 Matrix Systems
6.4.11 Thales Group
6.4.12 Rapiscan System Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
