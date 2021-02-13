Hen Egg White Protein Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Hen Egg White Protein Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Hen Egg White Protein market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Hen Egg White Protein market report also includes new upcoming technology of Hen Egg White Protein Industry that will help to our clients.
Global hen egg white protein market offers a range of proetein including lysozyme, avidin, ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, and other types widely applicable in functional food, bakery and confectionery, beer and beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and cosmetic industries. The market also covers the present scenario and future prospects at global level.
Functional Benefits Associated With Egg White Protein
Protein consumption continues to be a global trend, becoming more than just a part of regular meals. Protein has become a staple for those looking to build muscles or quick recovery after exercise. Egg white protein has a slower absorption rate, when compared to other popular proteins. Slow-absorbed protein allows for better protein anabolism and consuming a slow-absorbing protein is considered ideal after exercise or training. With such functional benefits, the demand for egg white protein is increasing with a considerable growth rate in animal protein market. In order to meet the booming demand, many manufacturers are introducing supplements incorporated with egg white protein.
Europe Remains the Extensive Market
The market for hen egg white protein in Europe is driven by the increased consumer awareness regarding the functional benefits associated with it. The demands from geriatric and nutritional food sectors are also fueling the market. Demand for egg whites is rising in United Kingdom, as fast-food chains are making albumen-only breakfast sarnies, flatbreads, and burritos to the consumer as a nod to healthy eating. It has been observed that egg whites are now significantly more expensive than yolks. Further, in some parts of Europe, it has been observed that, use of egg white in meat processing industry is rather a matter of economic advisability than influence of protein enrichment trend. Russia imports egg white from Italy, Argentina, France, Poland, Sweden, and Belgium with the largest share( 40%) controlled by Italy.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Lysozyme
5.1.2 Avidin
5.1.3 Ovalbumin
5.1.4 Ovotransferrin
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Functional Food
5.2.2 Bakery and Confectionery
5.2.3 Beer and Beverage
5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.5 Animal Nutrition
5.2.6 Cosmetics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Reat of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kewpie Corporation
6.4.2 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt
6.4.3 Bouwhuis-Enthoven
6.4.4 Lee BioSolutions
6.4.5 Bioseutica
6.4.6 Rembrandt Enterprises
6.4.7 Calzyme
6.4.8 HiMedia Laboratories
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
