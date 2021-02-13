Global Congress Tourism Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

This report focuses on the global Congress Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Congress Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ICMS Australasia (Australia)

American Meetings (USA)

Congress Company (The Netherlands)

DIS Congress Service (Denmark)

Event Dynamics (South Africa)

Ana Juan Congresos (Argentina)

GP Destination Management (Spain)

Meeting Planners International (Singapore)

MP International (Singapore)

Agentura Carolina (Czech Republic)

Meeting Makers (United Kingdom)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Meeting

Large Meeting

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic

International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Congress Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Congress Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Congress Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

