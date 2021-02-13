Aircraft De-icing Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft De-icing Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Aircraft De-icing market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Aircraft De-icing market report also includes new upcoming technology of Aircraft De-icing Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others.

Market Overview:

Some Major Points Covered in Aircraft De-icing Market Report:

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Market, by Type

Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

Scope of the Report:

Icing up is a process of freezing of moisture on critical external surfaces of an aircraft on the ground before the flight. Freezing of moisture or formation of ice on aircraft control surfaces will result in loss of control and addition of weight, while also adding drag resistance. Frozen precipitation or frost on aircraft surfaces also compromises an aircraftâ€™s ability to obtain sufficient lift for departures. To avoid this, aircraft de-icing techniques are used. The aircraft de-icing market includes the de-icing methods used in military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft to remove the ice deposited on the surface of the aircraft. The market study also includes the sales of de-icing equipment and chemicals used in the deicers.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing passenger traffic around the world, the aircraft movements are increasing and to reach out to passenger expectation, the airlines are investing in new technologies that will help them reduce the time for de-icing the aircraft. Also, the airports are investing in new infrastructure that will make faster de-icing and save the cost incurred in the de-icing. For instance, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced its plan in 2018 to build a USD 50 million south de-icing facility to reduce flight cancellations during snowstorms. Initially, this facility is expected to have space for five large planes to be de-iced at once and when it is finished, the airport will have space for about 20 planes to be de-iced at a time. Also, the development of fluids that can be recycled and used will greatly reduce the operating costs of the airports and are anticipated to create a significant impact on the aircraft de-icing market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing passenger traffic along with increasing aircraft movements from the airports of the United States. Since the region has some of the busiest airports, the need for effective and fast de-icing methods are required in this region. Due to regular storms and adverse weather conditions in the US, often the icing is observed on the surface of the aircraft. In January 2018, the US Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights, and more than 3,000 flights were grounded due to a massive storm and similarly, in January 2016, the airlines canceled nearly 6,300 flights in the US due to blizzard weather conditions with cold and ice hit too much of the US. To tackle such situations, the airports and airlines of North America are investing in better de-icing technologies and infrastructures for avoiding future delay and inconvenience to the passengers.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft De-icing Market Report 2021-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Other End-users

5.2 Method

5.2.1 De-Icing with Fluids

5.2.2 De-Icing by Alternative Methods

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Russia

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.2 John Bean Technologies Corp

6.2.3 Vestergaard Company

6.2.4 Global Ground Support LLC

6.2.5 Textron GSE

6.2.6 Ground Support Specialist

6.2.7 Tronair, Inc.

6.2.8 Clariant AG

6.2.9 Kilfrost Group PLC

6.2.10 Cryotech Deicing Technology (General Atomics)

6.2.11 Inland Technologies Inc.

6.2.12 DuPont

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

