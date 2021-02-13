Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market report also includes new upcoming technology of Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Industry that will help to our clients.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The automotive high-performance electric vehicles market has been segmented by drive type and vehicle type.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for High-Performance Electric Commercial Vehicles

Truck manufacturers, such as Daimler, Tesla, and Navistar International Corp. are racing to overcome the challenges of replacing diesel engines with batteries, as international organizations have been improving and implementing stringent exhaust emissions and fuel economy norms. As a result, commercial vehicle manufacturers and logistics companies are manufacturing their battery-based commercial vehicles. For instance,

– In January 2019, Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company announced that they are collaborating to build ten zero-emission Kenworth T680s powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains.

– The collaboration is part of a USD 41 million Zero and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) award from CARB, and is part of a larger USD 82 million program that will put fuel cell electric trucks, hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and zero emissions cargo handling equipment into operation in the ports and Los Angeles basin in 2020.

– In 2017, Daimler delivered its first electric truck to United Parcel Service would be the first US commercial customer for its new battery-powered eCanter truck.

– In 2017, German logistics group, Deutsche Post, designed and manufactured its own electric delivery van, the StreetScooter, and planned to double the annual output to 20,000 by the end of the year 2017

– In 2017, Mercedes announced that the company intends to mass produce its eTruck (an electric truck intended for urban transport) by 2020. In 2017, the company transferred 150 pre-series units to other companies and users, with the aim of sharing experiences and continuing to perfect the model.

– The truck is capable of transporting up to 25 metric tons and have a range of 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The United States Leading the North American Market

The United States is one of the potential markets for high-performance electric vehicles, and high energy Li-ion batteries and advanced powertrain parts also play a major role in propelling this market.

The most successful electric vehicle companies in the US are GM, Tesla, and Chevrolet. Recently, Tesla’s biggest lithium-ion battery factory named Gigafactory situated in Nevada, United States started the production of electric motors for its Tesla models. The Gigafactory is still under construction, and Tesla plans on producing high-performance lithium-ion batteries and electric motors through it.

With the growing environmental concerns (due to a rise in exhaust emissions) and enactment of stringent fuel economy norms, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has been increasing. Additionally, to reduce IC engine sales and boost electric vehicle (EV) sales, the government in different US states are providing incentives and subsidies to the consumers for the faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008 allowed tax credits for new plug-in electric drive motor vehicles. Most states in the United States provide additional incentives for electric vehicle owners. Following this announcement by the government, Charge Point, a market leader in EV charging announced a USD 20 million commitment towards the deployment of community charging and a nation-wide network of high-speed charging stations.

Initiatives, such as the Hawaii Clean Energy Program and Richmond Electric Vehicle Program, are expected to improve the EV adoption rates in the country. The Northeast Electric Vehicle Network, which was initiated in 2011, is expected to boost the adoption of EVs in Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and communities in Maine.

In November 2016, Obama Administration passed a new rule, which wants a new hybrid and electric cars are required to make noise when traveling at low speeds so that pedestrians, especially those who are blind or have poor eyesight, will hear them coming. This new rule will aid in preventing about 2,400 pedestrian injuries a year.

– The rule requires hybrid and electric vehicles to make an audible noise when traveling in reverse or forward at speeds up to about 19 mph.

– However, the sound alert is not required at higher speeds as other factors, such as tire and wind noise, provide a warning.

– Manufacturers have until September 2019, to equip all new hybrid and electric vehicles with sounds that meet the new federal safety standard.

Detailed TOC of Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Report 2021-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drive Type

5.1.1 Plug-in Hybrid

5.1.2 Pure Electric

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Asia Pacific

5.3.2.1 China

5.3.2.2 Japan

5.3.2.3 India

5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BMW Group

6.2.2 Daimler AG

6.2.3 General Motors

6.2.4 Nissan Motor Company Ltd

6.2.5 Ford Motor Company

6.2.6 Renault

6.2.7 Rimac Automobili

6.2.8 Telsa, Inc

6.2.9 Kia Motor Corporation

6.2.10 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

6.2.11 Peugeot

6.2.12 Volkswagen AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

