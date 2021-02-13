Europe Dietary Supplement Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Europe Dietary Supplement Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Europe Dietary Supplement market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Europe Dietary Supplement market report also includes new upcoming technology of Europe Dietary Supplement Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
Europe Dietary Supplement Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Europe Dietary Supplement Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
The European dietary supplement market is available in vitamin, mineral, botanical, enzyme, fatty acid, protein, and other types. With the increase in income levels and promotional initiatives by market vendors, the sale of prenatal vitamin supplements has increased, considerably.
Key Market Trends:
France Being the Fastest Growing Dietary Supplement Market in Europe
The French dietary supplement market is growing, due to consumer knowledge on healthier ingredients and increase in demands for vitamins and minerals supplements from the health-conscious population. The French market for the dietary supplement has received a substantial boost from the evolving EU regulations around the health claims that provided considerable innovative space to supplement manufacturers. The EU nutrition and health claim regulations (NHCR) have prompted supplement manufacturers to incorporate micronutrients in their offerings for substantiating the health claims. This has also led to the proliferation of products fortified with vitamins and minerals. The sales of organic supplements, coupled with the strengthening of distribution channels, have offered accessibility and convenience to the French consumers â€“ the sales of herbal products have also witnessed a significant increase in the last three years
Vitamin contributing the largest revenue to European Dietary Supplements Market
The preventive healthcare practices that are in vogue nowadays, coupled with multivitamins deficiency that is commonly observed owing to inadequate intake, are driving the demand for vitamin supplements in Europe. Additionally, the increasing number of personalized online systems available to consumers free of charge is driving the demand for dietary supplements. Both manufacturers and retailers are beginning to offer free access to â€œwellness toolsâ€ that create a customized vitamin list based on a consumers specific conditions and need. Elderly people usually suffer from vitamin D deficiency, as they have low exposure to sunlight. Therefore, there is a growing dependency on vitamin D supplements among the geriatric population. The market for vitamins supplement has approached maturity in France â€“ the market is also concentrated within the country, few players dominate the market scenario. The source of the graph is the European Food Safety Authority, depicting the average requirement for vitamins in males.
Detailed TOC of Europe Dietary Supplement Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Vitamin
5.1.2 Mineral
5.1.3 Botanical
5.1.4 Enzyme
5.1.5 Fatty Acid
5.1.6 Protein
5.1.7 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany
5.2.1.2 United Kingdom
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.4 Russia
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer
6.1.2 Sanofi
6.1.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.
6.1.4 Abbott
6.1.5 Bayer AG
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
6.1.7 Amway
6.1.8 Glanbia plc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
