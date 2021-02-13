Europe Dietary Supplement Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Europe Dietary Supplement Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Europe Dietary Supplement market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Europe Dietary Supplement market report also includes new upcoming technology of Europe Dietary Supplement Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Market Overview:

The European Dietary Supplement Market is forecasted to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Europeans perceive dietary supplements as products that improve health and wellness. The purchase of such products is, thus, considered as a preventive measure to health disorders. Health professionals across the region recommend dietary supplements to their patients, to combat health challenges. In the EU, food supplements are regulated as food, moreover, the legislation focuses on vitamins and minerals used as ingredients of food supplements. The region has witnessed higher demands for food supplement products containing vitamins and minerals and thus, regulations and laws have given due preference for such products Europe Dietary Supplement Market Covers Key Players:

Pfizer

Sanofi

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Abbott

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amway