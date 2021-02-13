Global IT Infrastructure Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The global IT Infrastructure Services market is estimated to reach USD 120.15billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The global IT infrastructure services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased need for cost saving and return on investment (ROI) among enterprises across various industry verticals. Also, growing deployment of IaaS-based solutions across industry verticals is driving the market. IT infrastructure services are offered by technology service providers who help clients in efficiently managing the components of IT, including network, storage, and server. These service providers offer consulting, planning integration and implementation, maintenance and managed services. With time, IT infrastructure has become more complex and challenging to manage; companies lack personnel who have expertise in effectively managing IT components. Therefore, organizations are increasingly looking for third party assistance who can reduce the enterprise load to manage IT infrastructure.

The IT infrastructure services market comprises several large as well as medium-sized vendors who offer affordable and comprehensive services to the end users. Due to the entrance of number of players in the market, the overall competition in the market has increased. Vendors operating in the market

are mainly competing on the basis of types of services offered, option of integration service, and overall price of the services.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players operating in the IT Infrastructure Services market are Clover Infotech Private Limited, YASH Technologies, PC Solutions, IBM, Fingent Corporation, Tata Communications, Netmagic Solutions, Rave Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Fujitsu, Amnet Technology Pte Ltd., Synoptek, LLC, Vaysinfotech, Cognizant, Neusoft Corporation and telent Technology Services Limited.

Segmental Analysis

The global IT infrastructure services market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on the type, the IT infrastructure services market has been segmented into network management service, enterprise system management, IT security management, virtualization solutions, data center consolidation services, others. Network management service accounts for the largest share in the year 2018. However, the IT management security service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Based on service type, the market has been segmented into consulting, planning integration & implementation, maintenance and managed services. Managed services are expected to have fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises across manufacturing, healthcare, automotive are shifting toward managed services, thereby driving the demand for such services.

Based on organization size, the IT infrastructure services market has been divided into small- & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises held the largest share in the year 2018. However, small and medium enterprises are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the IT infrastructure services market has been segmented into automotive, chemicals, retail & consumer goods, it & telecommunication, healthcare, government, BFSI, manufacturing, others. The healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025).

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the IT infrastructure services market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for IT infrastructure services during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three countries, namely the US, Canada, and Mexico

