Freeze-Dried Microbial Food Culture Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Global freeze-dried microbial food culture market is forecasted to reach USD 491.41 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The increasing demand for probiotic and fermented food and beverages is likely to drive the market for freeze-dried microbial cultures. Furthermore, fermented beverages, such as kefir, kombucha, and kvass, have gained popularity among consumers in the recent years, especially in North America and Europe, as these are considered to be natural alternatives to artificially carbonated beverages.

– The rise in preference for microbial cultures in various fermentation in food & beverage applications for better health benefits, adds novel taste, enhances texture and aesthetic appeal of the food and beverage products. Food & beverage manufacturers are seeking innovative ingredients to enhance the shelf life of their products to meet the changing consumer needs. Freeze-Dried Microbial Food Culture Market Covers Key Players:

DuPont

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lyo-San inc.

Lesaffre

Lallemand Inc.

NPSelection