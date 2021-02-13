North America Probiotic Products Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “North America Probiotic Products Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. North America Probiotic Products market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. North America Probiotic Products market report also includes new upcoming technology of North America Probiotic Products Industry that will help to our clients.



Market Overview:

The North America probiotic products market is forecasted to reach USD 14.28 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Prevention and cure of disorders such as lactose intolerance and inflammatory bowel disease are some of the benefits offered by probiotics. The rising health-consciousness levels and wider access to probiotic dietary supplements are few factors driving the market of the probiotic product in the region. The past decade has witnessed the launch of more than 500 food & beverage probiotic products, which have garnered exceptional acceptance.

– Some of the factors that lead to digestive disorders, bloating, and reduction in resistance to infections include poor and untimely diet, age, and stress levels. Studies have revealed that products enhanced with probiotics have been successful in moderating these conditions to a large extent. North America Probiotic Products Market Covers Key Players:

NestlE S.A.

Danone S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

BioGaia AB

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Kirkman Group, Inc.