Commercial Helicopters Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The study of the commercial helicopter market includes the developments and procurement of new helicopters used in civil and commercial sectors. It includes all the helicopters used for offshore gas & oil exploration, government and VIP transport, HEMS, firefighting and search and rescue operations.
Medium Helicopters segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These helicopters generally have multi-mission capabilities and are suited for lifting operations in rigid environments, including helicopter logging, ski-lift installations, power line construction, and logistical support for remote construction sites. Also, the increasing use of helicopters in the field of fire fighting is another major driving factor for the growth of medium helicopters segment during the forecast period. The leading players are introducing new fire fighting variants of their military medium-lift helicopters due to the growing demand for fire fighting helicopters.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The region has witnessed a growth of 4.6% increase in the fleet of the helicopter, with 150 new deliveries registered in 2018 compared to the previous year. The replacement of the aging fleet of helicopters is one of the major driving factors of the commercial helicopter market in this region. For instance, the average fleet age of helicopters in Australia and New Zealand is about over 25 years and 27 years respectively. To ensure operational safety in these countries, their fleet has to be replaced with new and better helicopters. Also, support from the government in China for general aviation has boosted the growth of fleet in China with 73 new deliveries. Such a positive outlook of the region is anticipated to allow the region to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Maximum Take-off Weight
5.1.1 Light Helicopters
5.1.2 Medium Helicopters
5.1.3 Heavy Helicopters
5.2 Number of Engines
5.2.1 Single-engine
5.2.2 Multi-engine
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Latin America
5.3.2.1 Brazil
5.3.2.2 Mexico
5.3.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 United Kingdom
5.3.4.2 Germany
5.3.4.3 France
5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Airbus SE
6.4.2 Textron Inc.
6.4.3 Enstrom Helicopter Corp.
6.4.4 Leonardo S.p.A.
6.4.5 MD Helicopters
6.4.6 Robinson Helicopter Company
6.4.7 Russian Helicopters
6.4.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.9 Kaman Corporation
6.4.10 AVIC
6.4.11 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
