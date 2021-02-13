Rubber Testing Equipment Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Rubber Testing Equipment Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Rubber Testing Equipment market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Rubber Testing Equipment market report also includes new upcoming technology of Rubber Testing Equipment Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

The formulation of ASTM standards proved to be quite beneficial for the rubber testing market. The increase in the production of synthetic rubber has augmented the demand for testing equipment. Automation has empowered the rubber testing market by offering better control over test samples and managing the data obtained. Automation has reduced manual intervention in loading and unloading samples from the testing equipment.

Key Market Trends:

Tires Demand Have Driven the Rubber Testing Equipment Market

– Rubber testing equipment for tires is widely used for determining the tensile strength and elongation of rubber and other materials. The equipment is specially designed for dynamic and static testing of tires. It identifies the tire performance and attributes and defines the effect of the tires design on the dynamics of the vehicles.

– Tire testing encompasses a detailed analysis of several properties, such as durability and endurance, force, moment, indoor tread wear, accelerated aging, government regulatory testing, and failure analysis.

– The increasing number of vehicles with the presence of off-the-road tires i.e. OTR, heavy truck tires, and light truck and passenger car tires, has driven the rubber testing equipment market, globally. Evolution of different types of tire testing techniques, such as endurance testing and radical run-out testing, has further boosted the growth of the market.

– Global sales of passenger cars reached over 78 million vehicles in 2017. Along with China, the United States is among the most significant automobile markets worldwide, both in terms of sales and production. Over 6.3 million passenger cars were sold to US customers, and around four million cars were produced in the United States in 2017.

North America is among the Largest Consumers of Industrial Rubber.

– Although there is a slight slump, the demand for industrial rubber products in North America is gradually recovering, owing to a drastic turnaround in motor vehicle production and recovering manufacturing sector.

– The United States is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, manufacturing an average of over 8 million passenger vehicles annually. Since Honda opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States, almost every Japanese, Korean, and European automaker have established one or more manufacturing plants in the United States.

– The automotive industry in Canada is globally competitive and is a major contributor to the Canadian economy. Although the country is gradually losing its manufacturing base, it is still producing more than 2.1 million cars a year, thereby driving the market for rubber testing equipment.

– With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 8th largest vehicle producer in the world. This sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country, thus driving the demand for rubber testing equipment.

