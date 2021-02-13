Insurance Telematics Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “Insurance Telematics Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Insurance Telematics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Insurance Telematics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Insurance Telematics Industry that will help to our clients.

Market Overview:

Telematics insurance usually works by setting up in the vehicle a device, termed usually as a Black Box, which records different metrics of the latter, such as speed, distance, and the type of road one travels. This device also monitors the braking pattern and driving style, which is utilized by insurance companies to compute the premium accordingly. Insurance telematics poses the potential to alter the current scenario of motor insurance and positively impact claims, risk selection, and fraud detection. As of now, the industry is still at a nascent stage of development, and various studies are being conducted by researchers to explore the broadening of its usage across the world.

– The key drivers supporting the initiative for insurance telematics are decreasing the cost of development and technology, altering consumer behavior, and stringent government regulations. The demand for telematics varies across the world, owing to which the industry players are performing pilot projects to understand customer behavior.

– For instance, in the United States, consumers prefer usage-based insurance (UBI) snapshot program, whereas, in the United Kingdom, there are only 2-3% of motor insurance telematics policies. The introduction of insurance telematics has several advantages to the insurer, as well as consumers, which are expected to fuel market growth.

– For consumers, it will promote safe driving, resulting in the mitigation of accident severity and frequency. For the insurers, the claim-handling cost will be reduced by 55%, which is likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. Insurance Telematics Market Covers Key Players:

Agero Inc.

Aplicom Oy

Masternaut Ltd.

MiX Telematics Ltd.

Octo Telematics SpA

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telogis Inc.

TomTom Telematics BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.

Meta System SpA