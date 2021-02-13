Insurance Telematics Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “Insurance Telematics Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Insurance Telematics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Insurance Telematics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Insurance Telematics Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
In the taxonomy of the Internet of Things, telematics is a technology comprised in the topic family of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication mechanisms. Telematics denotes a bidirectional exchange between endpoints for sensing or computing feedback or control and is an accepted terminology for all technologies related to communication for a motor vehicle, from Googleâ€™s self-driving vehicles to aftermarket location-reporting devices.
Key Market Trends:
Insurance Telematics Cloud Deployment Enables Better Data and Device Management
– The rising incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) into passenger and commercial vehicles is propelling the utilization of cloud services in insurance telematics. Cloud enables the tapping of various data related to the device on the go. For instance, a parent can monitor their childrens driving behavior. Furthermore, cloud services can be connected through third-party applications, enabling enhanced customer experience, which is propelling the market growth over the forecast period.
– Additionally, it empowers live sharing of data with the concerned person, which is likely to boost the segments growth. Incorporating cloud through insurance telematics also offers insights and risks associated with the drivers driving style, which helps in keeping track of the cars running activity.
– In addition, it reduces the extra cost related to data storage, which compared to on-premise, which is expected to fuel the adoption of cloud-based service, thereby propelling the segments growth over the forecast period.
Europe Enjoys a Dominant Position in Insurance Telematics Market
– The European insurance telematics market is largely dominated by hardwired aftermarket black boxes while self-install OBD devices represent the vast majority of the active policies in North America. Several major US insurers have however recently shifted to solutions based on smartphones.
– The Italian insurers UnipolSai and Generali together accounted for around 50 percent of the telematics-enabled policies in Europe. Insurers with strong adoption of telematics-enabled policies in the UK moreover include Admiral Group, Insure, The Box and Direct Line. Several insurers in the rest of Europe have also shown a substantial uptake of telematics in 2016-2017.
– Consumer engagement is now the focus of most insurance telematics programs and will continue to be an important topic in the near term in Europe. The European insurance telematics market is still controlled and dominated by insurers in Italy and the UK, with an estimated 4.3 million and 540,000 policies respectively. Uptake on all other markets are considerably lesser, with between 50,000 and 100,000 policies in Spain, Austria and France, and between 10,000 to 20,000 policies in Benelux, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and Germany.
