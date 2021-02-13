Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Hardware OTP Token Authentication market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Hardware OTP Token Authentication market report also includes new upcoming technology of Hardware OTP Token Authentication Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
A token is a piece of data that has no meaning or use on its own, but when combined with the correct tokenization system it becomes a vital player in securing the application. Token-based authentication works by ensuring that each request to a server is accompanied by a signed token, which the server verifies for authenticity and only then responds to the request.
Key Market Trends:
Disconnected Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Has the Largest Share
– A disconnected hardware OTP token requires the number to be copied into the passcode field by hand. Disconnected tokens have neither a physical nor logical connection to the client computer. Disconnected tokens do not require a special input device, and instead, use a built-in screen to display the generated authentication data, which the user enters manually via a keyboard or keypad.
– Disconnected tokens are the most common type of security tokens used, usually in combination with a password, in two-factor authentication for online identification. These devices have been in the market for over three decades and have undergone various developments, in order to avoid miscreants getting access to it.
– Disconnected hardware OTP token authentication segment enjoys the largest share in the market studied, due to the ease in use and the increased security it offers against connected or networked devices.
Early Adoption Enables North America to Have the Largest Market Share
– The United States is the largest contributor to breach activity with 2,330 breaches reported with the UK positioned 2nd far behind with reported 184 breach reports. Number of breaches: 2,330, in the United States led to total exposed records of 2,317,065. This led to the personal information being compromised and password and other details getting exposed.
– As per the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the US economy loses approximately USD 57 billion to USD 109 billion per year to dangerous cyber activity. The increase in the number of data breaches is pushing many organizations to adopt hardware OTP devices that provide another layer of security for the user to secure themselves.
– Enterprises these days are operating globally and their employees travel to various offices across the globe. The OTP token authentication allows access as well as provide an additional layer of security to the organizations to secure their and the employee’s information.
Detailed TOC of Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Number of Internet-based Transactions
4.3.2 Increasing Investments from Banking and Finance Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Use and Reliability of Bio-metric Authentication
4.5 Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Connected
5.1.2 Disconnected
5.1.3 Contactless
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
5.2.2 Government
5.2.3 Enterprise Security
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Authenex Inc.
6.1.2 Dell Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 Entrust Datacard Corporation
6.1.4 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)
6.1.5 Microcosm Ltd.
6.1.6 One Identity LLC
6.1.7 RSA Security LLC
6.1.8 SurepassID Corp.
6.1.9 Symantec Corporation
6.1.10 VASCO Data Security International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
