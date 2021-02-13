Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Hardware OTP Token Authentication market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Hardware OTP Token Authentication market report also includes new upcoming technology of Hardware OTP Token Authentication Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352986

Market Overview:

Hardware OTP tokens are a product category within the two-factor authentication sector, primarily used for ensuring user authentication and access management applications. Primary authentication is followed by the secondary authentication with the use of a hardware device. Since user login authentication without the possession of hardware devices is not allowed, hardware tokens are reliable in ensuring authenticated user login.

– The portability factor associated with these hardware devices further eliminates the need for external software and hardware for identity management. The enhanced level of security provided by these tokens is a major factor reinforcing their demand across the various end-user industries around the world.

– Enterprises, BFSI, government, healthcare, and other segments (gaming, service providers, etc.) are few of the end-user industry segments that require or are required to have multi-factor authentication for granting access to information or usage of services. The mandatory regulations from many government bodies make it necessary for the use of OTP.

– Software OTP, SMS, email, biometrics, etc., are available substitutes to hardware OTP tokens, but hardware tokens are considered more secure as they do not require a network to access the passcode or PIN and are not susceptible to hacks, among other threats. Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Covers Key Players:

Authenex Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

Microcosm Ltd.

One Identity LLC

RSA Security LLC

SurepassID Corp.

Symantec Corporation