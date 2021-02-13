India Packaging Industry Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “India Packaging Industry Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. India Packaging Industry market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. India Packaging Industry market report also includes new upcoming technology of India Packaging Industry Industry that will help to our clients.

Market Overview:

The packaging industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Indian packaging industry has made a mark with its exports and imports thereby driving technology and innovation growth in the country and adding value to the various manufacturing sectors.

– Fast-moving consumer goods being one of the primary growing segments across the retail sector is one of the biggest end users of the packaging industry in India. With the boom in e-commerce and organized retail, it is expected to enhance the growth of plastic packaging and per-capita consumption in the near future.

– The rise of purchasing power due to the growth in the per-capita income of the Indian middle-class is fueling the Indian packaging economy market in adopting better packaging methods, materials, and machinery to ensure quality factor for Indian businesses.

– The food processing sector has one of the biggest users of flexible packaging, is accounting for more than 50% of total demand, is making use of plastics that help in improving the hygiene quotient and shelf life of products, especially across the foods and beverages segment. India Packaging Industry Market Covers Key Players:

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Positive Packaging Industries Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Cosmo Films Limited

Essel Propack Limited

Tetra Pak International SA

Uflex Limited

Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Umax Packaging Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation Limited