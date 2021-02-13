3D Reconstruction Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “3D Reconstruction Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. 3D Reconstruction market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. 3D Reconstruction market report also includes new upcoming technology of 3D Reconstruction Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
3D Reconstruction Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in 3D Reconstruction Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
3D reconstruction is a process that allows the user to capture the shape and appearance of real objects. This process can be accomplished by two methods such as active and passive method of construction. This report segments the market by type of construction (software and 3D scanning), end-user industry (aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive and construction, and architecture), and geography.
Key Market Trends:
3D Reconstruction Software Segment is Expected to Gain Largest Share
– 3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology help in visualizing 3D models representing neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images that helps in providing provide accurate and complete characterizations. With this technology reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or large neuron system with a feature size of millimeters.
– For instance, Philips with its XperCT a 3D reconstruction software CT-like imaging to interventional systems that allows the user to access soft tissue, bone structure, stent deployment, and tumor feeders. It also helps in avoiding structures during procedures.
– 3D reconstruction has been instrumental in determining the diagnosis for some diseases whose roots go deep upto tissue level. For instance, in July 2018, a case study conducted by the Department of Thoracic Surgery, the First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun found out that the application of 3D reconstruction in oesophageal cancer was safe and effective.
– Increased investment in research and development by the companies is projected to open up a potential opportunity for the 3D reconstruction market.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– US media and entertainment industry is among the largest in the world at USD 735 billion it represents one-third of the global M&E industry. For instance, in May 2019, anthropologist Dr. Niobe Thompson a documentary filmmaker used 3D reconstruction to capture the earliest member of the horse family for his documentary titled â€œEquus: Story of the Horseâ€.
– The rising trend in the region to restore the historical sites, governments including various educational institutions and private organizations are taking part in such restoration initiatives. Initiatives like these are expected to boost the 3D reconstruction market in the region for the forecast period.
– The increasing crimes in the region are also one of the factors that could help boost the usage of the 3D reconstruction as it could help the agencies in solving the cases by allowing them to create a 3D reconstruction of the crime scene.
Detailed TOC of 3D Reconstruction Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Adoption of 3D Technology in Maintenance
4.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Fields of Cameras
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Active Method of Reconstruction
5.2 Passive Method of Reconstruction
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Construction
6.1.1 Software
6.1.2 Services
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Media and Entertainment
6.2.2 Aerospace and Defense
6.2.3 Manufacturing
6.2.4 Healthcare
6.2.5 Other End-user Industry
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Pix4D SA
7.1.2 Photometrix Ltd.
7.1.3 Koninklijke Philips NV
7.1.4 Agisoft LLC
7.1.5 PhotoModeler Technologies
7.1.6 Intel Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
