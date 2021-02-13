Packaging Industry in China Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Packaging Industry in China Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Packaging Industry in China market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Packaging Industry in China market report also includes new upcoming technology of Packaging Industry in China Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352991

Market Overview:

Some Major Points Covered in Packaging Industry in China Market Report:

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Market, by Type

Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352991

Scope of the Report:

The packaging is an activity of enclosing and protecting the products from getting damaged during transportation, distribution, storage, sale, and use. Packaging in the recent has been considered as an essential tool for sales promotion. This report segments the market by type of packing materials ( Plastic, Paper, Glass, Foam, Metal), by layers of packing (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), end-user industry (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Beauty and Personal care, Industrial), and Geography.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Packaging is Expected to Show a Slow Growth Owing to Ban on Plastics

– To reduce the plastic footprint, China recently imposed a ban on plastics which would result in the countrywide prohibition in the usage of plastics that could affect the packing industry drastically.

– Industry such as e-commerce, food and beverages and logistics which rely greatly on plastics for packaging would have to look for alternatives to keep their businesses up and running. This would result in the downfall of the packing industry in the country

– However, this ban comes with an opportunity for plastic manufacturers to come up with a biodegradable packaging solution that enables them to support their business activities which could enable the packaging industry to maintain sustainable growth.

– Various initiatives by the NGOs, government, producers, retailers, recyclers, and consumers are expected to hurt the packaging industry in the country.

– For instance, in September 2017, local NGOs together with Hong Kongs leading beverage producers and bottlers along with major retailers and the waste industry to announce the formation of the Single Use Beverage Packaging Working Group (SUBPWG) aimed at Reducing single-use packaging.

– China has been home for the recycling of the plastic waste sent to its shore by the western countries which were recycled and used for its own purposes in various industries packaging being one of them.

Food and Beverage Industry to Hold the Largest Share

– The increase in the number of middle-class people has resulted in an increase in demand for the imported food products coupled with high purchasing power is driving the growth of the packaging industry in the region.

– According to the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources of Australia, China is constrained by its limited and degrading agricultural resources, which has raised concern on the country’s ability to meet the increasing demand for food supply from domestic production.

– Henceforth, it would be imperative for the government to look for options such as import of food items which would require a sustainable packaging that would protect the product from any damages and degradation which in turn would boost the packaging industry in the region.

– The government’s initiatives against food safety procedures and food scandals have led to the revision of the existing Food Safety Law which would promote the packaging industry in the region to look for a better option in terms of packaging materials.

– For instance, Article 1 of the revised Food Safety Law aims at securing food safety and ensure public health and life safety, while article 2 specifies the applicable parties. One of which is the production and distribution of packaging materials, containers, detergents, and disinfectants used for food and of tools and equipment used for food production and distribution.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for Single User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352991

Detailed TOC of Packaging Industry in China Market Report 2021-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise of E-Commerce Giants

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Longer Shelf Life of Packaged Goods

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Strict Rules and Regulations in the Packaging Industry

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packing Materials

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Foam

5.1.5 Metal

5.2 By Layers of Packing

5.2.1 Primary Layer

5.2.2 Secondary Layer

5.2.3 Tertiary Layer

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food and Beverages

5.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.3.3 Beauty and Personal Care

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Transpak, Inc.

6.1.2 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

6.1.3 Amcor Limited

6.1.4 Guangzhou Yifeng Printing&Packaging co.,ltd

6.1.5 Daklapack Group

6.1.6 Mondi PLC

6.1.7 Tetra Pak International S.A

6.1.8 Jiangyin Aluminum Foil Packaging East Asia Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Wipak Group

6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Plastic Gasket Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Chlorofluorocarbon Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Low Noise Amplifier Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Agriculture and Farming Tractor Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Slurry Pump Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 1.2%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2020 to 2025

Cast Iron Cookware Market Growth in Near Future 2020: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Size 2021 – Research Includes Emerging Scope, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Scenario Forecast to 2024 | Research by Industry Research.co

Hard Rock Shiled Machine Market Share and Growth Demand Status 2021, Latest Trends of Industry with Covid-19 Impact, Breakdown by Top Company with Growth Size, Future Plans Forecast to 2026

HVAC Terminal Units Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Data Converter Ics Market Forecast Report 2020 by Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Business Insights, Challenges, CAGR Analysis and Worldwide Key Growth Factors, Future Trends Share and Foreseen till 2025

Fingerprint Identification Chip Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/