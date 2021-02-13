North America Yogurt Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “North America Yogurt Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. North America Yogurt market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. North America Yogurt market report also includes new upcoming technology of North America Yogurt Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
North America Yogurt Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in North America Yogurt Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
North America yogurt market has been segmented by type, form, distribution channel, and geography. By type market has been segmented as spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt, wherein spoonable yogurt has been further segmented into set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. Other distribution channels include vending machines and drug stores.
Key Market Trends:
Frozen Yogurt Remains the Fastest Growing Segment
Increase in cases of obesity in North America, particularly in the U.S and increased awareness among individuals regarding weight management through yogurt consumption are factors expected to help the market grow. The increased health consciousness among consumers has encouraged them to opt for yogurt, as it has various health benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and a reduced risk of several diseases, including obesity. Moreover, there are options for low-fat yogurt and reduced fat yogurt. A US Census Bureau statistic has shown that 37.05 million Americans consumed regular frozen yogurt in 2018, which is higher as compared to its low-fat and reduced-fat variants. According to Cargill, Inc., this strong demand in whole-milk and full-fat yogurt is prevalent as a result of more consumers understanding the benefits of fats in foods.
Innovation in Packaging Trends Driving the Market
Attractive packaging is said to be one of the driving factors for the market. Yogurt is widely available across retail shelves in North America and therefore, packaging plays a crucial role in its sales. In the United States, yogurt is available in packaging of cups, tubs, drinks, and tubes, among which, yogurt sold in cups were found to be the most sold category in 2017, followed by yogurt sold in tubes. This is majorly due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages. Busy lifestyles encourage the use of ready-to-eat on-the-go snacks, and thus cup yogurt is widely sold across the region.
Detailed TOC of North America Yogurt Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Spoonable Yogurt
5.1.2 Drinkable Yogurt
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Mills Inc.
6.4.2 Danone
6.4.3 Chobani, LLC.
6.4.4 Schreiber Foods
6.4.5 FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Inc.
6.4.6 Johanna Foods, Inc.
6.4.7 Stonyfield Farm, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
