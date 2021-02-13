Surgical Robots Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Surgical Robots Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Surgical Robots market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Surgical Robots market report also includes new upcoming technology of Surgical Robots Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
Surgical Robots Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Surgical Robots Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
A surgical robot is a combination of equipment, accessories, and software that involves partial interference or complete dependence on specially devised machines to carry out surgical operations. Robotic technology is enhancing surgery through improved precision, stability, and dexterity.
Key Market Trends:
Cardiovascular Surgery to Hold Significant Market Pie
– Robotic heart surgery offers several advantages, such as keeping the breastbone/sternum intact, making smaller incisions, and minimizing blood loss. Major centers have adopted the da Vinci Surgical System for performing robotic heart surgeries, and have registered excellent results. The types of cardiac surgeries performed by robotic systems are mitral valve, repair or replacement, atrial septum defect closure, tricuspid valve repair, maze procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery bypass.
– Currently, emerging nanobots are being investigated to unclog arteries. Other advances in cardiovascular surgery include catheter-based robots, robot-based valves, better operative techniques, smaller instruments, improved holographic 3D vision, nanotechnology, and faster and smaller computer circuits that enable quicker transfer of data.
– The cost of robotic surgery for cardiology has not been significantly higher than the cost of conventional surgery. However, improvements in post-operation for the quality of life make the robotic approach more cost-efficient. Cardiac robotic surgery decreases hospital stay, thus, making more spots available for patients, and offering the potential for additional revenue.
– The American Heart Association, in its publication Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 2016 Update At-A-Glance, estimates that 98 million American adults will have one or more types of cardiovascular diseases. Surgery represents the most effective therapy for advanced cardiovascular conditions.
North America Holds Significant Market Share
– North America is one of the prominent regions for the market. The United States contributes to a majority of the market share in the region, with Canada accounting for a significant volume consumption.
– Also, the United States, being home to some of the largest players in the market and a pioneer in the adoption of surgical robots, is one of the primary factors that has influenced the growth of the market studied, over the past decade.
– Active participation of academia from the North American region has also influenced the growth of the market in the North American region. With collaborations from corporates and academia, many institutions in these countries have been able to record technological advancements.
Detailed TOC of Surgical Robots Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures and Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery Procedures
4.3.2 High Precision and Accuracy, as Compared to Conventional Procedures
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Safety Concerns Associated with the Use of Surgical Robots
4.4.2 High Initial and Maintenance Costs of the Equipment
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Surgical System
5.1.2 Accessory
5.1.3 Service
5.2 By Area of Surgery
5.2.1 Gynecological Surgery
5.2.2 Cardiovascular
5.2.3 Neurosurgery
5.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery
5.2.5 Laparoscopy
5.2.6 Urology
5.2.7 Other Areas of Surgery
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.2 Stryker Corporation
6.1.3 Verb Surgical Inc.
6.1.4 Maxar Technologies Limited
6.1.5 Renishaw PLC
6.1.6 SRI International Inc.
6.1.7 Accuray Incorporated
6.1.8 Think Surgical Inc.
6.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.
6.1.10 Mazor Robotics Ltd.
6.1.11 Smith & Nephew PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
