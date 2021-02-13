Pea Protein Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Pea Protein Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Pea Protein market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Pea Protein market report also includes new upcoming technology of Pea Protein Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others.
Market Overview:
Pea Protein Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Pea Protein Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
Global pea protein market offers different forms of pea protein including protein isolate, protein concentrate, and textured protein broadly applicable to meat extender and substitute, nutritional supplement, beverage, snacks, other industries. The study also covers market insights at the global level.
Key Market Trends:
Textured Pea Protein Dominates the Pea Protein Market
Textured proteins are excellent sources of protein and fibre. Many public schools in North America are using textured vegetable proteins as a food source in the breakfast and lunch programs. It meets standards of nutrition but is economical as well. Plain textured proteins have zero cholesterol. The potential market application for textured pea protein includes meat alternatives and extenders. The textured pea proteins segment is further divided into dry textured and wet textured protein based on their extraction form. The textured pea protein segment is estimated to be the fastest growing type due to its application as meat analogues, extenders & substitutes in Hamburger, ground meat, stuffing, sausages, vegetarian products, Bolognese sauces, pizza dressing and nuggets.
North America Dominates the Market
North America is the largest market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market in the sector due to its increasing health conscious and western influenced populations. South American and Asian developing countries present the most attractive markets due to larger younger populations that are employing. Pea protein is used extensively because of its nature that helps in bodybuilding and also acts as excellent dietary supplements. The pea protein market is an integral part of the food & beverage industry. Its driven by the rising demand for processed and healthy food products. It is also an alternative to meat food, which is gaining popularity in the western regions.
Detailed TOC of Pea Protein Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Form
5.1.1 Protein Isolate
5.1.2 Protein Concentrate
5.1.3 Textured Protein
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery
5.2.2 Meat Extender and Substitute
5.2.3 Nutritional Supplement
5.2.4 Beverage
5.2.5 Snacks
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Kerry Inc.
6.4.4 Glanbia plc
6.4.5 The Scoular Company
6.4.6 Avebe
6.4.7 Growing Naturals, LLC
6.4.8 Puris
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
