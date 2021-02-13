Pea Protein Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Pea Protein Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Pea Protein market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Pea Protein market report also includes new upcoming technology of Pea Protein Industry that will help to our clients.

Market Overview:

Global pea protein market is forecasted to reach USD 49.51 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– As the vegan diet is given preference among a large section of developed economies such as European Union, US, and Canada, the market for pea protein along with other vegetable proteins has been increasing as an alternative source of protein. Among various vegetable protein, the good nutritional profile of pea protein is responsible for its growth in market share.

– Pea protein also has a limited amount of allergen, which makes it an obvious choice for people who are milk/meat intolerant. Increasing western influence is also increasing the pea protein market in developing nations. Pea Protein Market Covers Key Players:

