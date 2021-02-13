Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market report also includes new upcoming technology of Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Industry that will help to our clients.
The Middle East region is moving quickly to adopt transformative digital technologies, though the increasing penetration of the internet, adoption of IoT, and cloud, among others to enable the economic diversification. Thus, the region has witnessed a healthy adoption of cybersecurity solutions for these digital platforms to avoid an increasingly complex battery of threats.
Key Market Trends:
BFSI to Hold Major Share
– Banks in the region are responding to the consumer preferences of the digital era by stepping up their investment in digital innovations, focusing on enhancing their mobile banking security and user experience.
– For instance, Emirates NBD (ENBD), one of the leading banks in the region has committed AED 1 billion for digital transformation. Further, banks, such as Mashreq and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) too have been early adopters of digital transformation.
– The demand for cyber security is expected to grow in the African region owing to the growth in non cash volume growth fueled by a growing population aged 15-24, which will drive new mobile money and digital payment schemes, with Kenya as emerging as a regional leader in implementation and uptake of mobile payment solutions, such as M-Pesa. Augmenting this trend, ABK Egypt with 39 branches, 85 ATMs across the country has employed Ciscos cybersecurity solution to stay at par with the countrys digital transformation.
Network Security to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The Middle Eastern society is an ambitious adopter of technology, online entertainment, digital media, and social media. Jordan, in particular, has developed as a regional tech start-up hub, due to an ICT focused education system, low start-up costs, and the business-friendly government. Its growing reputation is attracting international capital to tap into the region’s underserved growing online market.
– At present, many countries recognize the potential of applying ICT to improve both social and economic development. Kuwait, for instance, has taken steps to develop a digital economy, with the development of national-level policies for e-health and e-government. Saudi Arabia received recognition from the World Bank, acknowledging the country’s efforts in executing business reforms, such as electronic filing and new payment systems.
– Recognizing the potential of ICT in improving both economic and social development, Iran is taking steps to develop a digital economy. However, with the increase in attack frequency and size, there is a high demand for secure networks in order to cope with these kinds of attacks, and avoid facing constant network disruptions and downtime. Thus, various organizations in the region have adopted network security measures, in order to overcome any disturbances to their infrastructure.
Detailed TOC of Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapidly Increasing Cyber Security Incidents
4.3.2 Consistent Threats From the Underground Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Cyber Security Professionals
4.4.2 High Reliance on Traditional Authentication Methods and Low Preparedness
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 Security Type
4.6.1.1 Network
4.6.1.2 Cloud
4.6.1.3 Application
4.6.1.4 End-point
4.6.1.5 Wireless Network
4.6.1.6 Other Security Types
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution and Services
5.1.1 Threat Intelligence and Response Management
5.1.2 Identity and Access Management
5.1.3 Data Loss Prevention Management
5.1.4 Security and Vulnerability Management
5.1.5 Unified Threat Management
5.1.6 Enterprise Risk and Compliance
5.1.7 Managed Services
5.1.8 Professional Services
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-premise
5.3 By End-user
5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Government
5.3.6 IT & Telecommunication
5.3.7 Other End-users
5.4 By Country
5.4.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.3 South Africa
5.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 NEC Corporation
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Dell Technologies
6.1.4 Kaspersky Lab
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
6.1.7 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
6.1.8 Symantec Corporation
6.1.9 Trend Micro Inc.
6.1.10 Fortinet Technologies
6.1.11 FireEye Inc.
6.1.12 Proofpoint Inc.
6.1.13 Imperva Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
