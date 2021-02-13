Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market report also includes new upcoming technology of Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353002

Market Overview:

The Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity market was valued at USD 6.24 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period, (2019-2024). In recent times, rapid digitalization in countries, like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia has triggered the number of connected devices, opening new gateways for cyber attacks.

– Triggered by the recent low crude oil price scenario, the governments in the region are increasing investments in information and communication technologies. As a result, most of the social infrastructure, the financial sector, government services, schools, and hospitals in the region are increasingly deploying interconnectivity solutions with minimal attention to the security needs of these developments.

– The major factors driving the threat of cyber attacks in the Middle East & Africa are the growing vulnerabilities in digital communications networks and supply chains, growth in the user base of online consumers, and most of all, the deficient cybersecurity infrastructure.

– In most of the corporate sector organizations in the region, the level of protection against external attackers was assessed to be extremely low. In fact, more than 43% of the companies lacked proper cybersecurity infrastructure, according to a report released by Kaspersky Lab, based in Moscow. The report also revealed that 73% of successful perimeter breaches in the sector were achieved by penetrating vulnerable web applications.

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Covers Key Players:

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies

Kaspersky Lab

IBM Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Fortinet Technologies

FireEye Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.