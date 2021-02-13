Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market report also includes new upcoming technology of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
A bulk acoustic wave is an acoustic wave that travels through piezoelectric materials; a material which produces electric currents. The increasing market activities in the BAW devices, the applications of BAW sensors are growing in the defense, industrial, and commercial wireless application. Different types of substrates have been used for BAW sensors with the demand more driven by economics and fabrication constraints.
Key Market Trends:
Telecommunications Industry has the Fastest Growth Rate
– BAW sensors are now snowballing in the market, migrating from defense and industrial markets to consumer wireless applications. These BAW sensors are fabricated for use below 500 MHz, the economic range or the sensors is above 1.5 GHz. Above 1.9 GHz.
– BAW sensors become competitive against surface acoustic wave sensors. The increasing usage of internet compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, and other electronic communication devices is growing the integration of BAW sensors.
– The highest penetration of BAW sensors has been witnessed in the telecommunication sector. The cost has been reduced to be competitive with existing technologies, therefore there is high data traffic per month globally which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Dominant in the Market
– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.
– In automobile applications, in the developed and developing economies, such as US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India, which are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America followed the Asiaâ€“Pacific region due to the presence of various key players in this region.
– Europe and Latin America offer potential growth opportunities in BAW sensors market due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies from various verticals, thereby, will drive the market in the regions.
Detailed TOC of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of 4G Technology for Smartphones
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Mass Sensitivity in Terms of Frequency
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industry
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Aerospace & Defence
5.1.3 Consumer Electronics
5.1.4 Healthcare
5.1.5 Industrial
5.1.6 Telecommunications
5.1.7 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Panasonic Corp.
6.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
6.1.3 TDK Epcos – TDK Corporation
6.1.4 CTS Corporation
6.1.5 Teledyne Microwave Solutions
6.1.6 CeramTec
6.1.7 Raltron Electronics Corporation
6.1.8 API Technologies Corp.
6.1.9 Qorvo
6.1.10 Taiyo Yuden
6.1.11 Broadcom Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
