Managed Information Services Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The managed information services market provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Market Overview:

The managed information services market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4%, during the forecast period 2019- 2024. The fact that business models face extreme pressure from regulatory, macroeconomic and other critical market forces, have necessitated an increased focus on operational efficiency and effectiveness, thus driving the market growth.

– Small and medium scale companies have tight funds to invest for their business owing to which they prefer to outsource few components of the business including IT infrastructure. In-house IT infrastructure including setting up data centers may cost high and cause a diversion from core competencies to stabilize the investments. Thus, this is propelling the managed data center services growth during the forecast period.

– However, in a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies. This is causing a major challenge to the market. Managed Information Services Market Covers Key Players:

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Accenture PLC

Rackspace Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Ltd.