Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

Market Overview:

The IoT market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, the emergence of big data in healthcare, improved device accuracy and connectivity, and increasing penetration of connected devices in healthcare.

– Internet of thing (IoT) technology has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by simplifying access to real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. In addition, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosing reminder for patients. The successful implementation of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes and asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices, has created a high demand for the IoT healthcare market.

– Big data analytics is the fast-emerging topic in IoT. The demand for big data analytics integrates the most recent innovation in machine learning, logical methodologies, computational intelligence, and data mining. Many of the healthcare experts, including payers and providers, are now analyzing big data to obtain detailed knowledge. Even though these efforts are still in their early stages, they are expected to collectively help tackle the industry-related problems regarding inconsistency in healthcare quality and escalating healthcare expenditures.

Improvements in the quality of people's daily health and life activities, as well as big data analytics, to support and promote such research activities, are some of the factors driving the market growth, as IoT-based healthcare systems play a key role in the growth of medical information systems. Tracking, tracing, and monitoring of patients are essential to enhance the healthcare system.

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cisco Systems

International Business Machines Corporation

GE Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc.