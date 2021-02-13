Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report also includes new upcoming technology of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others.
Market Overview:
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, the term Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare system includes every device that is connected to the internet for a wide range of applications, such as tracking patients or equipment, collecting data, and analyzing the received data.
Key Market Trends:
Medication Management is Expected to Grow Fastest over the Forecast Period
– The medication management segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, rising need to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety, and increasing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication management.
– A rising focus of market players to develop innovative solutions in the field of medication management is also boosting the segments growth.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share of IoT in Healthcare Market
– The healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) in North America dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors, like the growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, and the availability of sophisticated infrastructure.
– Rising initiatives to curb medical expenses, resulting in a shifting trend from fee-for-service to a value-based model, have also given the market a significant boost.
Detailed TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare
4.3.2 Increased IT Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
4.3.3 Improved Device Accuracy and Connectivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4.2 Requirement for High Initial Investments
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Medical Devices
5.1.1.1 Wearable External Medical Devices
5.1.1.2 Implanted Medical Devices
5.1.1.3 Stationary Medical Devices
5.1.2 Systems and Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Telemedicine
5.2.2 Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
5.2.3 Inpatient Monitoring
5.2.4 Medication Management
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinical Research Organizations
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.3 Cisco Systems
6.1.4 International Business Machines Corporation
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 SAP SE
6.1.8 Capsule Technologies, Inc.
6.1.9 Resideo Technologies, Inc.
6.1.10 Stanley Healthcare
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
