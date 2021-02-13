West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market report also includes new upcoming technology of West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Industry that will help to our clients.

Market Overview:

The demand for refined petroleum products in West Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.72% during 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the strong economic growth, increasing number of vehicle sales, and penetration of LPG in the recent times. The threat of violence from several militant groups, including small-scale theft and illegal local refining, large-scale illegal bunkering in the field, theft at export terminals, theft from fuel trucks, piracy, and oil tanker hijackings, is a major issue that has been hindering the growth in the production of the refined fuel in the region. This has also led to the increasing dependency on imports of refined fuels in the region.

– Heavy fuel oil (HFO) is a major marine fuel in the region and is expected to witness huge rise in demand by the power industry in the region with largest consumption to be seen in Nigeria and Ghana.

– Transition to low sulphur fuels is expected to provide ample opportunity to refined fuels providers in the coming years.

– The government of Ghana is planning to make the country a hub for the refining petroleum products in the West African sub-region in the coming years. The petroleum hub project may increase the presence of major international oil trading and storage companies, creating a regional trading champion, and encourage joint ventures between local and international companies for knowledge transfer and wealth creation.

Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

Monjasa Holding AS

Vitol Group

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd

Mercuria Energy Trading SA

FuelSupply

Oryx Energies

Octogone International Gas & Oil Ltd

Sahara Group Limited