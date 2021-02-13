LED Packaging Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “LED Packaging Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. LED Packaging market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. LED Packaging market report also includes new upcoming technology of LED Packaging Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Market Overview:
LED Packaging Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in LED Packaging Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
LED Packaging determines the ease of use, product quality and also protects the LED components. The scope of our study for the LED packaging market is limited to hardware product types and their wide area of end-user applications.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Residential Segment to Drive the Market
– The residential sector outlook has largely been optimistic, driven by a shift in consumer demand towards energy-effective lightings such as LEDs. Moreover, recent government initiatives and growing awareness among consumers is expected to have a significant impact on the industry.
– Of all the lighting sources, LED lights hold a major share. The growing awareness and increasing policies of the various governments have globally increased the penetration rate of LEDs. The global LED penetration is on the continuous surge year on year. According to Goldman Sach, it is expected to cross 60% by the year 2020.
– The increasing prominence of LEDs can also lead to the adoption of smart lighting systems (connected lighting) in industries. Given the flexibility of LEDs in terms of color variation and brightness, it makes more sense for connected systems to use LEDs than traditional lighting sources.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific is currently experiencing a tremendous shift in lighting systems where companies in these regions are adopting LEDs in the industries owing to the improved efficiency of LED lighting systems.
– China has been gradually reducing the sale of incandescent light bulb products during the last five years, ensuring that outdated technology is soon to be replaced by something more advanced and profitable.
– In India, the government supported the plan of deploying cost-effective LEDs across the end-users has received a decent response. The country is on the verge of replacing all the street lamps with LED and adopting smart LEDs for traffic signals. Ultimately increasing the demand for local LED manufacturers and hence LED packaging market is growing.
– Due to high demand from the consumer side for the LED lighting, new players are entering into manufacturing, and hence the demand for LED packaging in the region is on rapid growth.
Detailed TOC of LED Packaging Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Regulations to Adopt Energy-Efficient LEDs
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High level of Competition into the Market
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Chip-on-Board (COB)
5.1.2 Surface Mount Device (SMD)
5.1.3 Chip Scale Package (CSP)
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.1.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
6.1.3 Nichia Corporation
6.1.4 LG Innotek
6.1.5 Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
6.1.6 Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
6.1.7 Lumileds Holding BV
6.1.8 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
6.1.9 Toyoda Gosei Co.
6.1.10 Dow Corning
6.1.11 Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.
6.1.12 TT Electronics PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
