LED Packaging Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The LED packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The LED technology has captured the imagination of the lighting industry by offering small and efficient lighting solutions to a diverse set of consumers with power saving and enhanced efficiency. Thus, it has led manufacturers to focus on LED design for appropriate packaging and viability of the end product.

– The design process of the packaging has directly influenced factors such as temperature, luminescence efficiency, wavelength, life span, and others, and has reduced the overall operational costs. Hence, with the improvements in the packaging technology of power LED chips, there is increased adoption of the LED solutions.

– The requirements for LED packaging are very stringent. If LED chips are not placed into the package precisely, the luminescence efficiency of the overall packaging device would be affected directly. Any variation from the established position will prevent LED light to be entirely reflected from the reflective cup, affecting LEDâ€™s brightness.

– With the rapid enhancement in the applications of LED packaging, innovation and consumption are expected to increase in the upcoming years, driving the LED packaging market. On the other hand, high saturation may restrict product adoption which ultimately may affect the market growth.

– The high competition in the market is restricting the margin as there is a continuous decline in prices by players to gain market share. LED Packaging Market Covers Key Players:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Nichia Corporation

LG Innotek

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Dow Corning

Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.